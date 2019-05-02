Ayesha Curry shared with “Red Table Talk” how she handles those situations where other women are gathering around her husband, NBA star Stephen Curry.

Host Jada Pinkett Smith asked in a video clip released Thursday from an upcoming episode, “How do y’all deal with all the ladies around y’all men? How do you deal with that?”

“Stephen is, like, very nice by nature and he’s very talkative,” Ayesha Curry responded.

She continued, “Everything’s always like very, very friendly, and sometimes to the point where I’m like, OK, I’m a grown woman so I’ll just insert myself and be like, ‘Hello? How are you doing?’”

She was joined on the Facebook Watch series by mother-in-law Sonya Curry, sister-in-law Sydel Curry and brother-in-law Seth Curry’s fiancée, Callie Rivers.

“I’m OK with it now,” Ayesha Curry said. “Obviously you know like the devil is a liar. .... The ladies will always be lurking, hoping for their moment and waiting – you need to be aware of that – but for me, I honestly hate it.”

Curry, who opened a third location for her International Smoke restaurant earlier this year and also serves as a CoverGirl spokesperson, married the Golden State Warriors point guard in 2011. They have three children together: Riley, Ryan and Canon.