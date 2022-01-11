Ayesha Curry Reportedly Slams Rumors That She's In An Open Marriage

Ayesha Curry shut down speculation that she and her NBA star husband Stephen Curry are in an open marriage, according to screenshots of a since-deleted Instagram comment captured by TMZ and The Shade Room.

The restaurateur and chef appeared to be responding to a comment from an internet troll who accused her of wanting “an open relationship” on Monday. Rumors that the Currys have an open relationship began circulating on gossip sites and social media last month.

“Don’t believe everything you read. Do you know how ridiculous that is?” she can be seen replying in the screenshots. “Don’t disrespect my marriage like that. Please and thank you.”

Ayesha Curry had just posted a photo of her husband, who is on the cover of GQ’s February issue.

“Good gracious God almighty... my baby’s [GQ] cover shoot,” she captioned the Instagram post.

Ayesha and Stephen Curry attend the 2021 Met Gala on Sept. 13, 2021, in New York City. Taylor Hill via Getty Images

The Currys wed in 2011 and have three children: Riley, Ryan and Canon. Ayesha Curry revealed in September that her husband had organized a surprise vow renewal ceremony for them a few weeks prior.

“He even picked out my dress for me and had it waiting,” she captioned an Instagram post. She later added, “It’s everything I’ve always dreamed of but didn’t know could be possible in this way. A moment I will never forget.”

Stephen Curry wrote a touching tribute to his wife in honor of their 10-year wedding anniversary on Instagram in August.

“Never a day goes by I’m not thankful for your presence, your beauty, your spirit!” he captioned a slideshow of the two on an anniversary trip.

The Golden State Warriors star recently made headlines when he broke the NBA’s all-time 3-point record last month.

