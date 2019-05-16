A woman in Norway appears to enjoy horsing around ― literally.
Ayla Kirstine went viral recently after videos of her running around like a horse were posted on Twitter.
Kirstine’s Instagram page doesn’t have much information on her, but there are lots of videos of her playing horse.
HuffPost reached out to Kirstine to get the details straight from the, er, horse’s mouth and will update accordingly.
