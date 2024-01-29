MSNBC Host Exposes Republican Hypocrisy: 'So-Called Party Of Law And Order'

MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin called out Republican officials for refusing to recognize a Supreme Court ruling that they disagree with.
“The so-called party of law and order appears to no longer recognize the legitimacy of the U.S. Supreme Court,” he said on Sunday evening, days after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott defied a high court decision allowing the U.S. Border Patrol to remove razor wire from the Rio Grande.
Abbott has been praised by the right, including Donald Trump. Multiple GOP governors have signed a statement of support for Abbott, and some are sending National Guard troops to Texas.
Mohyeldin accused the GOP governors of “seemingly hoping to spark a confrontation with the federal agents.”
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt went even further, with Mohyeldin saying he “not only called on Republicans to ignore the Supreme Court, but he openly mused about whether the situation could erupt into a civil war.”
Mohyeldin also spoke about the issue with Texas state Sen. Roland Gutierrez (D), who dismissed the GOP moves as a “theatrical show” and urged President Joe Biden to federalize the National Guard in response:
Gutierrez is among several Democratic candidates hoping to challenge Sen. Ted Cruz (R) in this year’s election.