Ayo Edebiri Appeared To Address Her Past J.Lo Criticism On 'SNL' Episode... With J.Lo

Ayo Edebiri appeared to allude to her resurfaced criticism of Jennifer Lopez when both women appeared on “Saturday Night Live” this weekend.
Almost immediately after Edebiri and Lopez’s “SNL” appearances were announced, audio from a 2020 episode of the “Scam Goddess” podcast popped up online.
In the clip, Edebiri questioned Lopez’s musical talents and suggested that the “Hustler” star’s vocals have been the work of a savvy production team.
“Her whole career is one long scam ... She thinks she’s on multiple tracks, but it’s not her. She thinks that she’s still good, even though she’s not singing for most of these songs,” she said.
“A lot of the write-ups of the songs will be like, ‘J.Lo didn’t have time to make it to the studio,’ like, ‘J.Lo was busy,’” she added. “It’s like, ‘Doing what?’ Not singing, obviously.”
Although “The Bear” star didn’t appear in any “SNL” sketches with Lopez, she seemed to offer an apology for her headline-making comments during a parody game show segment titled, “Why’d You Say It?”
“It’s wrong to leave mean comments or post comments just for clout, or run your mouth on a podcast and you don’t consider the impact because you’re 24 and stupid,” said Edebiri, who did not mention Lopez by name.
She went on to note: “I think I speak for everyone when I say from now on, we’re going to be a lot more thoughtful about what we post online.”
Watch a clip of Edebiri on “SNL” below.
Whether Edebiri and Lopez had any interaction behind the scenes at “SNL” is unknown. The pair, however, appeared together in promotional clips as well as at the end of the show.
Lopez will unveil “This is Me... Now,” her first album in nearly 10 years, later this month, along with an Amazon Prime musical film of the same name.
