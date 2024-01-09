Ayo Edebiri Shuts Down Conversation About Jeremy Allen White's Underwear Ads

“The Bear’s” Ayo Edebiri was ready to call HR after being forced to look at co-star Jeremy Allen White’s spicy Calvin Klein ad campaign at the Golden Globes.
Though people have been drooling over photos of White in his boxer-briefs, the cast of “The Bear” wouldn’t comment on his Calvins during the show on Sunday.
Edebiri swiftly shut down the conversation when “Extra’s” Melvin Robert pulled out a poster-sized print of White in his underwear during a backstage interview.
“What went through your mind when you all saw this?” Robert asked the cast.
Refusing to ogle at photos of her co-worker, Edebiri let out a sigh, strode over to the photo, flipped it backwards and propped it up against the wall.
“I’m putting it away,” she laughed. “I’m putting it away from my boy! That’s my boy! That’s my boy! This is a work function, you know what I mean?”
The actor had a similar reaction when confronted with the photos during a red carpet chat with “Access Hollywood’ and “Abbott Elementary’s” Quinta Bronson.
Visibly cringing, Edebiri said, “I just, I’m happy for him. That’s my boy, you know what I mean? I do feel like ... I want people to understand he’s my co-worker!”
Edebiri seemed to have a great night at the Globes despite being subjected to NSFW photos.
Both she and White snagged trophies for their roles on the FX culinary dramedy, which won Best Television Series ― Musical or Comedy.