'Dream Come True': Ayo Edebiri Reveals Her Old Sketch Ideas In 'SNL' Monologue

Ayo Edebiri named several hilarious ideas she cooked up for “SNL” in her opening monologue this weekend.
Edebiri, who recently won an Emmy Award and Golden Globe Award for her role in “The Bear,” called it a “dream come true” to host the NBC comedy sketch show for the first time before discussing her Boston roots.
“I was born and raised in Boston which makes me the first Black woman to ever admit that,” she quipped.
“Yeah, three days into February and I’m already making Black history.”
Edebiri later brought up her background as a stand-up comic doing open mics in New York.
She said she always wanted to do “SNL” and had “so many ideas” before reading from a packet she once “didn’t really have the nerve” to submit to the show.
“You guys know that sketch Black Jeopardy? Yeah, so I wanted to do a sketch called “white Jeopardy” which, um, didn’t work because it was just white people playing ‘Jeopardy!,’” she joked.
You can check out more of Edebiri’s “Saturday Night Live” monologue in the clip below.
