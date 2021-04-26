Baby Daughter Of 'The Challenge' Star Ashley Cain Dies Of Leukemia

Ashley Cain, a star of MTV’s “The Challenge,” revealed on Sunday that his baby daughter, Azaylia Diamond Cain, died Saturday after a battle with leukemia. She was 8 months old.

Azaylia’s mom, Safiyya Vorajee, posted: “You are my Angel my heartbeat my soul. RIP my precious baby, you will always be with me like a handprint on my heart.”

Doctors told the couple to make the most of their time with Azaylia. Just days ago, Cain wrote:

Cain, a former UK soccer player, revealed last October that Azaylia, then just 2 months old, had acute myelogenous leukemia, a rare and aggressive form of cancer. He called the diagnosis the “single most upsetting, terrifying and heartbreaking experience I have ever been through.”