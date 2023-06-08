Azealia Banks Slammed For Gloating Over Death Of 'Wild 'N Out' Star Jacky Oh

The rapper posted an insensitive Instagram screed this week in response to the death of the 32-year-old model and lip gloss entrepreneur, who shared three children with “Wild ’n Out” co-star DC Young Fly. She suggested Oh died as karmic retribution for Young Fly’s past jokes about Banks in a 2018 episode of the VH1 battle-rap sketch show.

“Dc Young Fly spent years disguising his own deeply rooted hatred of self as jokes pointed at women’s beauty,” she wrote in an Instagram story, per Page Six. “Projecting his own feelings about his own ugliness unto women perfectly secure in their own skin.”

When Banks and Young Fly faced off in the Nick Cannon-led freestyle show in 2018, Young Fly called her “ugly” and said Banks was only cast because Cardi B was too expensive. Banks decried his comments as anti-Black, according to The Los Angeles Times.

Banks claimed in her Instagram post that she cried after the supposed mistreatment, but that these were “pure tears of rage” and “not at all a sign of weakness” — before suggesting that Oh “must have been so deeply insecure” to stay by her husband’s side after making the televised jokes.

Things turned truly ugly, however, when Banks blamed Young Fly for Oh’s death.

Azealia Banks has come under fire on social media countless times before. Rich Fury/Invision/Associated Press

“And the nerve of DC to call such a gorgeous woman as Azealia Banks … ugly on National television while a bunch of black people laughed,” Banks wrote, according to Page Six. “And ironically, Dead at 32 exactly on my 32nd birthday, May 31st, 2023. In Miami, FL.”

“You n***as are going to learn to stop fucking with me,” she concluded.

Banks, who has become one of the most polarizing figures on social media in recent years, was previously suspended for racist and homophobic tweets — and was once reportedly kicked out of Russell Crowe’s hotel room for threatening him.

Oh, whose real name was Jacklyn Smith, had reportedly traveled to Miami for a “mommy makeover” — a series of cosmetic surgeries — when she died. While stars like T.I. and D.L. Hughley offered their condolences online, Banks chose otherwise.

In her Instagram story, the “Anna Wintour” singer added that “in the end,” she “won” against Young Fly.

The backlash was furious:

Azealia Banks is sick. speaking on someone’s deceased partner because you got your feelings hurt on a staged show 4 years ago is very low. — SLIM (@_slimarella_) June 7, 2023

Azealia Banks made a message to dc young fly & his family…. like this was so not needed. That lady has babies and this is not some type of karma ritual pic.twitter.com/4p3Prwd3LU — NATE (@NATERERUN) June 7, 2023

Azealia Banks literally started with DC Young Fly then got mad when he roasted her back..TO A CRISP. And THIS is why she's celebrating the death of his child's mother?



Shorty is unwell asf.pic.twitter.com/UPjeis3GX8 — thong song enthusiast. (@thePLAINESTjane) June 7, 2023

I don't believe in cancel culture but let's go ahead and cancel azealia banks... Anyone who can make such insensitive comments about a man that just lost the love of his life/ mother of his children does not deserve a platform a spotlight or another dime from any one of us. pic.twitter.com/sdAJOm5Z9w — oh_militant_one (@thewatcher923) June 7, 2023

Damn I can’t support my gworl Azealia Banks no more. Music deleted. You can’t say that man’s wife died on your birthday because he flamed you on Wild N Out and made fun of your music. That’s next level mean. That was his job on that show! https://t.co/r2wIZjhCTV — Pulchritudinous Intellectual 🦋 (@qadirahx) June 8, 2023