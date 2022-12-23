Everything You Need To Know About Pregnancy-Safe Skin Care Brand Versine

A dermatologist explains how and why azelaic acid is an effective skin care ingredient during pregnancy.

Senior Staff Writer, HuffPost

Versine

Major hormonal shifts, such as those that take place during pregnancy, can cause the skin to go a little haywire. Melasma, acne, discoloration and more can rear their ugly head, and it’s frustrating to try to find products that are safe for both your own skin and your gestating baby as some common prescription acne-fighting ingredients aren’t recommended. Luckily, products do exist that offer pregnancy-safe solutions for common skin issues, harnessing the power of active ingredients that are as gentle as they are effective. One of these products — azelaic acid — is the foundational ingredient of skincare brand Versine. The brand has two products in its lineup: a day serum and a night serum, the latter of which is enriched with healing, bacteria-fighting azelaic acid to help clear up acne, reduce discoloration and more.

$80 at Versine
Calm & Hydrate gentle actives clarity crème-serum with azelaic acid
Versine
Calm & Hydrate gentle actives clarity crème-serum with azelaic acid

Dr. Adeline Kikam, a board-certified dermatologist, explained that azelaic acid is a naturally derived carboxylic acid that comes from plants like wheat, rye and barley. Because of its anti-inflammatory properties, it is often used to treat dermatological conditions. It helps unclogs pores, fights against acne-causing bacteria and rarely causes irritation. “If you are very sensitive to benzoyl peroxide, then this is a good alternative,” Kikam said. “I especially like it for skin of color because it also targets discoloration without bleaching the skin.”

Kikam recommends introducing azelaic acid into your routine if you have sensitive skin in general or conditions like rosacea, acne or post-acne dark marks. It’s a very versatile ingredient that can treat all of these concerns at any point in one’s life. According to Kikan, “it’s widely considered a safe ingredient in pregnancy and breastfeeding by the medical community,” and it can help with pregnancy-induced skin concerns like melasma, discoloration and acne.

Versine’s “Calm & Hydrate” azelaic acid serum is specially formulated for acne-prone skin before, during and after pregnancy. It’s a multi-tasking product that not only helps to calm breakouts but can also reduce the look of dark spots and melasma, all while leaving skin hydrated, dewy and brighter. Along with azelaic acid, it uses vitamin C, niacinamide, squalane, hyaluronic acid, kakadu plum extract and ceramides to create a soft, smooth formula that is as nourishing and soothing as it is effective.

Though I’m not pregnant, I have been keen to try it out on my sensitive and acne-prone skin. I’m always wary of serums that have pore-clogging potential, even when they’re touted as being non-comedogenic. (My skin always finds a way.) Right off the bat, the texture won me over. Calm & Hydrate has a smooth slip that feels hydrating but is quickly absorbed and dries down with a really clean texture — no stickiness here. It gave my skin a really nice, dewy glow without looking oily or greasy and was a great base for the rest of my skin care routine. I didn’t notice any pilling and found that I woke up with a clear and fresh complexion after only a few uses. I kept my use strictly to my night routine, but it’s gentle and light enough to use both day and night.

I was interested in trying out the brand’s full product line, so I alternated the aforementioned serum with Versine’s Illuminate crème-serum, a brightening cream-serum hybrid that was formulated to deeply hydrate the skin while helping to reduce the look of hyperpigmentation, fine lines and wrinkles. Like the azelaic acid serum, it also features vitamin C, niacinamide, squalane, hyaluronic acid, ceramides and more. But the texture is very different.

Illuminate multi-tasking crème-serum
Versine
Illuminate multi-tasking crème-serum
$80 at Versine

I was much more skeptical of this iteration — certain there was no way it could keep my acne at bay — but I was pleasantly surprised. The texture itself is unique; it has a powdery dry-down, similar to that of pore-erasing primers. This initially made me nervous, as my skin does not respond well to primers. It has a slightly matte finish, especially in comparison to the azelaic acid serum, and made my skin feel silky smooth, soft and velvety. It was a surprisingly lovely base for my moisturizer and SPF and didn’t cause pilling. It is not as light as the other serum, so I was a bit more conscious of it, but once I got used to the texture it was a really nice complement to the rest of my routine. The Crème-Serum didn’t cause any congestion or breakouts, and felt nourishing and cozy, like a gentle hug for the skin.

This power duo is a great option for those with sensitive pregnancy skin or anyone who is looking to find gentle and effective options for skin concerns like melasma, acne and dryness. I would also recommend them to tweens and teens who are working through hormonal shifts that can cause myriad skin issues, as they are unlikely to exacerbate the situation by causing irritation and parents can rest easy that the ingredient list won’t cause any long-term issues.

Given the thoughtful formulation and the great care given to sourcing safe, effective ingredients, it makes sense that these two skin care items come at the relatively high price point of $80 each. However, you can always purchase the duo as a bundle and save $32 in the process. Snag this pair before holiday stress gets to your skin and try them out for yourself.

Both: $128 at Versine
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Artifact Uprising walnut photo calendar

Holiday Gifts Under $50 That Everyone Will Love

MORE IN LIFE

Wellness

What Therapists Personally Do To Handle Their Holiday Stress

Parenting

How To Ask People Not To Share Photos Of Your Kids On Social Media

Money

Are You Too Cheap With Holiday Tips? An Expert Lays Out The Rules.

Parenting

How To Ask Your Parents To Stop Playing Favorites Among Your Kids

Relationships

10 Dating Trends We Want To Leave Behind In 2022

Food & Drink

Here’s How Christmas Eve Dinner Looks All Around The World

Style & Beauty

Yes, You Can Actually Make A Claw Hair Clip Look Chic. Here’s How.

Food & Drink

This Ugly Dessert Is Wildly Popular At Christmas Time. Here's Why

Style & Beauty

Makeup Artists Say These Were The 10 Best TikTok Trends Of 2022

Wellness

This Is The Best Week To Take A Social Media Hiatus

Shopping

34 Things Here To Help You Tolerate Winter

Wellness

How To Pull Off A Therapy Session In The Middle Of Your Workday

Shopping

38 Clothing Items For Winter That Are Cute And Warm

Home & Living

6 Apps You Really Should Use To Spy On Your Kids

Shopping

Genuinely Good Last-Minute Gifts That You Can Get With Prime Shipping

Wellness

If Your Vaginal Discharge Looks Like This, It’s Time To See A Gyno

Shopping

36 Things You Won't Believe You've Survived This Long Without

Food & Drink

The Rudest Things Dinner Guests Do, And How To Handle It Like A Pro

Style & Beauty

This Household Item Is The Key To Removing Glittery Holiday Makeup

Wellness

What Happens To Your Body If You Don't Work Out Over The Holidays

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Wellness

Time Flies By Faster As We Get Older. Here's Why.

Shopping

22 Foolproof Gifts For Anyone Who’s Impossible To Please

Shopping

15 Sweet Gifts For The Bakers In Your Life

Shopping

40 TikTok Products Under $50 That Will Make Holiday Gift Shopping Too Easy

Shopping

There’s Still Time To Grab These Last-Minute Gifts From Target

Shopping

20 Actually Useful Kitchen Gifts You Can Get For Under $30 On Amazon

Parenting

Experts Predict The Most Popular Baby Names Of 2023

Travel

Experts Predict The Most Popular Travel Destinations Of 2023

Wellness

What's An Aortic Aneurysm? Here Are The Causes And The Signs Of One.

Style & Beauty

It's An Olaplex World And We're Just Living In It. But What Does It Actually Do?

Shopping

The Best Cookware Sets On Amazon, From Affordable To Splurge-Worthy

Food & Drink

Don’t Ruin Your Gingerbread Cookies With The Wrong Kind Of Molasses

Shopping

10 Effortlessly Cool Oversized Blazers Inspired by Sophie Turner

Style & Beauty

TikTok Influencers Are Sitting Front Row At Fashion Shows. Watch Out, Celebrities.

Home & Living

The Most Popular Shows On Netflix Right Now Besides 'The Crown'

Style & Beauty

Holiday Carbface Is Real. Here's Why Your Skin Flares Up, And How To Handle It.

Shopping

These Under-$25 Loungewear Pieces Are Chic Enough For The Office

Shopping

Just 13 Pairs Of Matching Pajamas For You And Your Family

Food & Drink

Thanksgiving Hacks: What To Use When You're Missing A Key Cooking Tool