Aziz Ansari Reflects On Misconduct Allegation: 'I Hope I’ve Become A Better Person'

Aziz Ansari performed Monday at a pop-up comedy show in New York City where he spoke about the highly publicized sexual misconduct allegation made against him last year.

Vulture reports that the comedian and actor was trying out new material at the Village Underground as preparation for his upcoming international comedy tour. During the set, Ansari reportedly turned serious and addressed the accusation that he pressured a woman into a sexual situation and blurred the lines of consent during a night out in 2017.

“There were times I felt really upset and humiliated and embarrassed, and ultimately I just felt terrible this person felt this way,” Ansari said, according to Vulture, adding that the incident was a “terrifying thing to talk about.”

“But you know, after a year, how I feel about it is, I hope it was a step forward,” he said. “It made me think about a lot, and I hope I’ve become a better person.”

Ansari added that the episode made him rethink every past sexual situation he’s had.

“If that has made not just me but other guys think about this, and just be more thoughtful and aware and willing to go that extra mile, and make sure someone else is comfortable in that moment, that’s a good thing,” he reportedly said.

The accusation against the comedian was published in January 2018 on Babe.net amid the ongoing Me Too movement. The article received criticism for its execution, but it set off a heated debate about consent and what constitutes sexual violence.

After the article was published, Ansari said he didn’t realize the woman, whose name has not been made public, was uncomfortable at the time. He told HuffPost in a statement last year that “by all indications” the situation was “completely consensual.”

“Everything did seem okay to me, so when I heard that it was not the case for her, I was surprised and concerned,” he said in the January 2018 statement. “I took her words to heart and responded privately after taking the time to process what she had said.”

Head over to Vulture to read more about Ansari’s remarks Monday night.