HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

HuffPost x StackCommerce The Babbel app can help you get familiar with a new language.

While we’re trying to figure out how to make packing easier and building up a stable of travel accessories, we might forget about another element of travel prep: refreshing our language skills.

Unfortunately, it’s all too common for someone study a language in high school or even college and barely retain any of it later in life. That’s where Babbel’s language-learning app comes in.

If you’re an NPR listener, you’ve probably heard of Babbel, a modern approach to language learning designed to teach you practical conversation skills. More than 100 expert linguists designed Babbel, which is meant to teach you what you need to get around a new country, converse with locals and retain a lasting familiarity with a new language.

Babbel has what you need to grasp the basics of a new language and work your way toward fluency. Choose from 14 languages to learn through 10- to 15-minute lessons that you can complete on-the-go and whenever you want. Your studying progress will be saved across different devices, and lessons can be downloaded in advance so you can access them offline.

Babbel is specifically designed with intuitive learning techniques that help you learn quickly and remember what you’ve practiced. It has an interactive feature with speech recognition technology to keep your pronunciation on point, as well as personalized review sessions to reinforce what you learn.

Build up a practical and applicable language repertoire with the beginner-friendly Babbel language program. More than 70% of users have reported being able to hold short, simple conversations in a new language after only five hours of using Babbel.

You can choose a lifetime subscription ($150), a two-year subscription ($100) or a one-year subscription ($70) with over 10,000 hours of high-quality language education content in 14 languages including Spanish, French, Italian and German.

If you like what you see, sign up for HuffPost’s sales and deals newsletter for more editor-sourced products and reviews. And, check out HuffPost Coupons, where we’ve pulled together promo codes and discounts from brands you know and trust.

Babbel Language Learning: 1-Yr Subscription - $69



See Deal