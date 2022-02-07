The Winter Olympics Are Way Cuter With Babies Competing

The Winter Olympics on Sunday came up with an adorable alternative to competitions featuring grown athletes ― babies! (Watch below.)

A funny three-minute video posted by the Olympics’ Twitter shows tykes going for the gold and experiencing the agony of defeat in Beijing.

To the kid whose curling stone fell apart, Mommy will get you another.

To the skier who wiped out and got back up, that’s the Olympic spirit.

And to the pint-sized members of the Jamaican bobsled team who captured the country’s first Winter Games gold medal, now that is cool running.