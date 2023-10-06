Shoppinghomebeddingblankets

Swaddle Yourself In One Of These Cozy Baby Blankets For Adults

They're also an easy way to add a pop of subtle and texture color to a space.
Senior Staff Writer, HuffPost

A <a href="https://brooklinen.pxf.io/c/2706071/971323/12856?subId1=651c2d72e4b0c3956253b1d1&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.brooklinen.com%2Fproducts%2Flightweight-textured-throw-blanket" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Brooklinen lightweight blanket" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="651c2d72e4b0c3956253b1d1" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://brooklinen.pxf.io/c/2706071/971323/12856?subId1=651c2d72e4b0c3956253b1d1&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.brooklinen.com%2Fproducts%2Flightweight-textured-throw-blanket" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Brooklinen lightweight blanket</a>, <a href="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=837483&campaign=&clickref=651c2d72e4b0c3956253b1d1&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F1397973999%2Fdual-color-8-layer-muslin-gauze-throw&platform=pl" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="dual-color lightweight throw from Etsy" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="651c2d72e4b0c3956253b1d1" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=837483&campaign=&clickref=651c2d72e4b0c3956253b1d1&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F1397973999%2Fdual-color-8-layer-muslin-gauze-throw&platform=pl" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">dual-color lightweight throw from Etsy</a> and <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=651c2d72e4b0c3956253b1d1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbearaby.com%2Fproducts%2Fmuslin-blanket" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Bearaby muslin cocoon blanket." data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="651c2d72e4b0c3956253b1d1" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=651c2d72e4b0c3956253b1d1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbearaby.com%2Fproducts%2Fmuslin-blanket" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Bearaby muslin cocoon blanket.</a>
There’s no time like the present to elevate the coziness factor in your home. Candles, warm socks and a good cup of tea can help to set the mood, but there’s nothing like a soft blanket to really ensure high-end comfy vibes. But, if you’re someone who overheats easily, you’ll want to find a lightweight option that is cute and snuggly but won’t leave you drenched in sweat. That’s where the ever-popular cotton gauze or muslin blanket comes in extra handy.

Otherwise known as a baby blanket for adults, this style of light and airy blanket is the perfect extra layer for a couch, lounge chair or bed. This blanket style is reminiscent of an infant swaddle, largely in part due to its muslin cotton fabrication and soft, textured weave.

It’s an easy way to add a pop of subtle color to a space and luxuriate in extra warmth when the temperatures start to cool down. Faux fur blankets had their moment in the sun, but now it’s time for these easy, breezy beauties to get their due. Below, we’ve curated a selection of the best baby blankets for adults from some of our favorite retailers like Amazon, The Citizenry, Parachute, Brooklinen and more. Snag the one that best fits your budget and personal home style.

HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Parachute
Parachute Cloud linen gauze bed blanket
Available in three colors and two different sizes, this deliciously lightweight and billowy blanket from Parachute is a great option for anyone who wants a larger-sized bed blanket. It has that popular swaddle-like texture, but is been elevated to give it a decidedly sophisticated aesthetic.
$189+ at Parachute
2
Amazon
Emme cotton throw blanket
If you are looking for a considerably lower price point, then check out this beloved and highly-rated blanket at Amazon. It's just as lightweight, snuggly and cute as its pricier counterparts, but won't break the bank. You can get it in a variety of different colors, sizes including queen, and styles.
$34.89+ at Amazon
3
Etsy
Etsy eight-layer dual-colored gauzy blanket
We're loving the variety of sizes available in this popular blanket from the Etsy shop destinyhometex. You can opt for one the size of traditional bedding or go for a smaller one that is great for couch lounging or even travel. And with 18 colors to choose from, you'll likely be tempted to snag one for every room in the house.
$26.25+ at Etsy (originally $35)
4
The Citizenry
The Citizenry cotton gauze bed blanket
Fans of this luxury home goods brand will be swooning over their iteration of this dreamy blanket style, featuring eight cozy layers of cotton gauze. Available in six colors, it lends a relaxed air to even the most structured room without feeling childlike or sloppy. It's made with feather-light and deliciously soft Turkish cotton and will very likely become a household staple.
$229 at The Citizenry
5
Quince
Quince organic airy gauze blanket
You can always count on Quince to deliver a great trend with high-quality materials at a reasonable price point, and the brand’s airy gauze blanket is no exception. It's made with four breathable and ultra-soft layers of organic cotton that have been pre-washed and are ready to enjoy, no breaking-in process necessary. Available in two sizes and six colors, it's the perfect bedroom staple.
$79.90+ at Quince
6
Brooklinen
Brooklinen lightweight textured throw blanket
If you love the aesthetic of an adult baby blanket but want a touch more warmth, then consider this Brooklinen option. It's got a bit more heft than others, but still has that sweetly rumpled, gauzy look and feel. You can get it in one of three sweet colors.
$126.65 at Brooklinen
7
Bearaby
Bearaby Muslin Cocoon blanket
Available in five colors, this relaxing and surprisingly chic textured throw blanket is just what you need to up your cozy factor. It's made with cooling, deliciously soft fabric that is a dream to snuggle up in and will look great no matter where it's draped.
$149 at Bearaby
8
West Elm
West Elm Dreamy gauze cotton blanket
Don't you love a good crinkled fabric? West Elm's take on a gauzy blanket is just as delightful as one would hope. It's soft, lightweight and perfectly billowy. You can snag it in one of two sizes in five different colors.
$89.99+ at West Elm
9
Pottery Barn
Pottery Barn Cloud blanket
The six sweetly muted hues of these Pottery Barn blankets will add a touch of softness to any room. This lovely blanket is made with a linen-cotton blend fabric that has a casual elegance and adds a nice bit of texture to the space. You can get them in full/queen or king/California king sizing.
$106.99+ at Pottery Barn

