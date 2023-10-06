There’s no time like the present to elevate the coziness factor in your home. Candles, warm socks and a good cup of tea can help to set the mood, but there’s nothing like a soft blanket to really ensure high-end comfy vibes. But, if you’re someone who overheats easily, you’ll want to find a lightweight option that is cute and snuggly but won’t leave you drenched in sweat. That’s where the ever-popular cotton gauze or muslin blanket comes in extra handy.

Otherwise known as a baby blanket for adults, this style of light and airy blanket is the perfect extra layer for a couch, lounge chair or bed. This blanket style is reminiscent of an infant swaddle, largely in part due to its muslin cotton fabrication and soft, textured weave.

It’s an easy way to add a pop of subtle color to a space and luxuriate in extra warmth when the temperatures start to cool down. Faux fur blankets had their moment in the sun, but now it’s time for these easy, breezy beauties to get their due. Below, we’ve curated a selection of the best baby blankets for adults from some of our favorite retailers like Amazon, The Citizenry, Parachute, Brooklinen and more. Snag the one that best fits your budget and personal home style.