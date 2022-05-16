Shopping

21 Of The Best Baby Blankets To Swaddle Your Little One In

Comforting baby blankets made from organic cotton, jersey, flannel and more.
Rylee Johnston
Amazon, Etsy
At some point most of us probably had a special childhood blanket from which we were absolutely inseparable. Give your little one those same feelings of security and comfort that only a soft and cuddly baby blanket can provide. Keep reading to see a sweet and cozy list of swaddles, quilts and blankets made from organic muslin, cooling bamboo cotton, jersey knit and even a gently weighted blanket that feels like a hug.

1
Little Unicorn
A Little Unicorn "Woof" cotton muslin quilt
Crafted with four layers of 100% cotton muslin that's also machine washable, it's available in 15 patterns.

Promising review: "This blanket is so beautiful, I wish it came in a full-sized comforter for my own bed! Got it for my new baby and it’s just perfect for a baby blanket that I know will last years and only get softer with time because I have one from my first child three years ago and his has held up and gotten softer, still uses it to sleep with at night even in his big bed." — Courtney Y.
$50+ at Amazon
2
H&M
A 100% cotton jersey baby blanket featuring slumbering animals
The blanket comes in a reversible design to personalize to your needs and is available in two patterns.

Promising review: "This is so soft and such great quality. I wanted a lighter blanket for spring and this one couldn't be more perfect. The size is great for stroller naps. Love love love. They also have a matching cover set for the crib which I'm definitely buying." — Anonymous
$19.99 at H&M
3
Amazon
A plush teddy bear-styled baby blanket that includes a hood
Available in five colors.

Promising review: "I absolutely love it so much, it's soft on the outside and cool/smooth on the inside. My baby had a fever last night from her vaccinations so I put her in the swaddle in just her diaper and she felt comfortable enough to sleep and I got to enjoy holding her in the soft swaddle. It has little feet holders, a little tail, and ears on the hood. From behind she looks like a medium sized teddy bear. Get it if you want cuteness overload." — Kaitlin
$18.99 at Amazon
4
Amazon
A set of four jungle-themed baby swaddle blankets made from cooling bamboo cotton
Promising review: "I love these so much that I keep ordering them. They’re perfect for the summer because they aren’t heavy and also perfect for swaddling because your baby will be warm without you having to worry about them overheating. The only blanket my baby likes to be swaddled in. BUY THIS ITEM, you won’t regret." — Breia
$23.99 at Amazon
5
www.amazon.com
A fluffy baby blanket made with a micro-fleece knit material
The material is durable enough to withstand frequent washes and is free of any harsh chemicals. It's available in 23 colors and six sizes.

Promising review: "This is the BEST baby blanket, I have a total of four of these now. I had found this item and got it for my second born for a blanket in the hospital but ended up it being our favorite type of blankets, both my children love them and we continue to get different colors for them!" — Bree
$11.49 at Amazon
6
Amazon
A seven-pack of cotton flannel blankets with over 19,300 five star ratings
Available in 19 colors.

Promising review: "I love these so much! The perfect mix of soft and durable, and great for all types of care activities for the baby: cleaning up spit up, getting milk off sensitive little cheeks, and a snuggly wrap for some comfort or cuddles. They are lightweight and dry quick for continued use throughout the day. My go-to item when settling down with the baby for a feeding session." — Kindle customer
$14.99 at Amazon
7
www.amazon.com
A reversible baby blanket made from jersey cotton
Available in 17 colors.

Promising review: "I can't say enough good things about this! It's so soft, lightweight, but heavy enough to keep her warm — and it's organic cotton at an affordable price! Plus, the colors are beautiful! It's good for everything. I use it for bed, tummy time, and even a play gym mat. Other blankets I've had are either too small, too large, or dangerous for baby. I love this one so much I ordered a second one so I could use one for daytime and one nighttime, so it's always fresh!" — Julia
$19.95 at Amazon
8
Sugar House Swaddles/Etsy
A custom baby blanket that can be name personalized
Sugar House Swaddles is a small shop on Etsy located in Salt Lake, Utah, that makes personalized baby blankets and accessories. These blankets are available in 43 colors and two sizes.

Promising review: "Surpassed my expectations. It'll be the blanket he comes home from the hospital in. Perfect way to announce the name too. I love love love this! So soft and the perfect size. Absolutely love this shop! They go above and beyond for their customers." — Monika
$22.05+ at Etsy
9
Amazon
A budget-friendly floral headband and baby blanket set that is soft and stretchy
It uses a cloth fabric that doesn't require velcro, zippers, or snaps to close your child in. It's available in 12 patterns.

Promising review: "This item was just precious, especially for the first grand baby! Soft, cuddly, and headband was not binding on their head. It fit comfortably for our infant with some room for growth!" — Beth Howland
$10.99+ at Amazon
10
www.amazon.com
A knit baby blanket with a fleece lining that buttons up like a sleeping bag
Features a button-up closure and polar fleece material to keep your kiddo warm. It's available in seven colors.

Promising review: "This item went over and above my expectations. Its wonderfully soft and a great size. I expect to have my child in it up to a year so it’s worth every penny as well." — Kavi M.
$28.99+ at Amazon
11
Baby Mori
A giraffe security blanket that acts as both a blanket cover and stuffed animal
Baby Mori is a small business located in London, England, that specializes in babies' and kids' clothing and home accessories. This blanket also comes in a rabbit and bear design.

Promising review: "This is my favorite baby blanket! I already own two and love giving them as gifts because the quality is great, and I love using them as the background in photos." — Lynn Lawrence
$35.00 at Baby Mori
12
Sugar House Swaddles/Etsy
A simple gauze cotton baby blanket in a variety of chic colors
Made with 100% cotton gauze fabric that comes pre-washed and should be washed alone the first time you throw it in the washer. Available in 13 colors.

Promising review: "This blanket is amazing. I appreciate the big size. The breathable, soft, organic material does not disappoint." — Christine Diaz
$13.05 at Etsy
13
www.amazon.com
A monogramed baby blanket made with fleece material and silky edging
This is available in blue.

Promising review: "My baby girl loves the feel of the blanket. I cover her up or swaddle her in it and she is out for the count." — MAMA SQUISHY
$22.95 at Amazon
14
Kind Play/Etsy
A bunny-shaped baby blanket made from organic cotton muslim
Kind Play is a small shop on Etsy located in Frisco, Texas, that creates modern baby accessories. This model is made of organic cotton muslin with a polyester fill and can be thrown in the wash. It is available in four colors.

Promising review: "Absolutely precious. It is so cute and so soft I am so extremely happy. I am in love with how adorable it is." — Jocelyn Medina
$13.99 at Etsy
15
www.amazon.com
A milestone baby blanket to keep track of your child's growth
Promising review: "I absolutely adore this! It’s very light and soft. It washes really well and I have gotten many compliments on this blanket. It’s a great background for picture taking as well. So far I've gotten so many adorable milestone pictures on this. Great for boys or girls! Super adorable!" — Brittany
$24.99 at Amazon
16
Baby Boos/Etsy
A tie-dye baby blanket that is customizable
Baby Boos is a woman-owned small shop on Etsy that specializes in handmade baby blankets. These blankets are available in 10 colors and six sizes.

Promising review: "My son won’t go anywhere without his 'baby' we started off with the little lovey, which is actually much bigger than a normal size lovey and it’s PERFECT. Now, my son is 13 months and he has the toddler size! We just got it. He won’t put it down. Thank you for everything! We absolutely love you and your blankets." — Alissa
$23.40+ at Etsy
17
Lucy Darling
An organic cotton blanket stitched with recycled nylon thread that's gentle on the skin
Lucy Darling is a woman-owned small business that creates baby keepsakes, accessories and home goods that are designed to be treasured. This blanket is made with an organic cotton and recycled nylon mix that gets softer with each wash.
$93.99 at Amazon
18
Amazon
A three-pack of lightweight baby blankets made from cooling bamboo cotton
The bamboo material will also act as a temperature regulator for to help keep your little on comfortable during any hot nights.

Promising review: "Okay this was my third baby and I've definitely gotten SO many swaddle blankets over the years. These are by far my favorite!!! They are a great size, super soft, and don’t shrink or curl up. There is literally nothing to complain about for them, they are perfect and such cute prints. I need to order more now." — alexa broderick
$34.90 at Amazon
19
Natural Cuddles/Etsy
A personalized waffle baby blanket with a double-sided design
Natural Cuddles is a small woman-owned shop on Etsy that creates handmade organic baby accessories. These double sided blankets are available in 15 colors and with or without name.

Promising review: "This blanket exceeded my expectations! It is so cute, comfy and practical for newborn. Thankfully I had it in the hospital after my daughter was born and she LOVED it. Not too heavy or too light it is a perfect addition to any hospital bag and just in general for your baby. Beautiful blanket that will definitely be cherished by our daughter for years to come." — Katie Sharwark
$43.35+ at Etsy
20
Amazon
A pair of patterned baby blankets with hook and loop fasteners for easy swaddling
Made with 100% breathable cotton that's also stretchy to form to your child comfortably. These swaddles are also available in six patterns.

Promising review: "My son only loves these swaddles and they are super easy to put your baby in without waking them up! Great to have if your baby likes his/her arms out when being swaddled especially." — Meredith
$18.69 at Amazon
21
Amazon
A gently weighted baby blanket that's supposed to mimic a soft hug
It features quick-drying mesh sleeves to promote self-soothing for thumb suckers, and has the ability to swaddle with arms in or out. Available in sizes 0 to 6 months and six colors.

Promising review: "This sleep sack is a total game changer! Before this we had tried the velcro swaddles, but he’s a strong baby and would break out of them, and they were a little difficult, at times, to get on. This swaddle is soft and easy to put on, and I love that there are different ways to wear it as your child’s sleep habits change. My son is a very active sleeper and would constantly wake himself up because of it, and he also makes a lot of noise when sleeping, which keeps me up. But after two days of using the Nested Bean, he sleeps so soundly. I am now able to put him in his crib or bassinet without waking him — unlike before. And he now falls asleep within minutes and stays asleep for hours! My husband thought I was crazy for spending this much on something he’s going to grow out of fast, but it is worth the money and I even purchased a second one!!" — Corey Ellingwood
$47.99 at Amazon
