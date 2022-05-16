At some point most of us probably had a special childhood blanket from which we were absolutely inseparable. Give your little one those same feelings of security and comfort that only a soft and cuddly baby blanket can provide. Keep reading to see a sweet and cozy list of swaddles, quilts and blankets made from organic muslin, cooling bamboo cotton, jersey knit and even a gently weighted blanket that feels like a hug.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. . Prices and availability are subject to change.
1
A Little Unicorn "Woof" cotton muslin quilt
2
A 100% cotton jersey baby blanket featuring slumbering animals
3
A plush teddy bear-styled baby blanket that includes a hood
4
A set of four jungle-themed baby swaddle blankets made from cooling bamboo cotton
5
A fluffy baby blanket made with a micro-fleece knit material
6
A seven-pack of cotton flannel blankets with over 19,300 five star ratings
7
A reversible baby blanket made from jersey cotton
8
A custom baby blanket that can be name personalized
9
A budget-friendly floral headband and baby blanket set that is soft and stretchy
10
A knit baby blanket with a fleece lining that buttons up like a sleeping bag
11
A giraffe security blanket that acts as both a blanket cover and stuffed animal
12
A simple gauze cotton baby blanket in a variety of chic colors
13
A monogramed baby blanket made with fleece material and silky edging
14
A bunny-shaped baby blanket made from organic cotton muslim
15
A milestone baby blanket to keep track of your child's growth
16
A tie-dye baby blanket that is customizable
17
An organic cotton blanket stitched with recycled nylon thread that's gentle on the skin
18
A three-pack of lightweight baby blankets made from cooling bamboo cotton
19
A personalized waffle baby blanket with a double-sided design
20
A pair of patterned baby blankets with hook and loop fasteners for easy swaddling
21
A gently weighted baby blanket that's supposed to mimic a soft hug