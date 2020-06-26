HuffPost Finds

We Found The Best Baby Clothes Hiding In Amazon's 'Big Style Sale'

There are major markdowns on onesies and matching sets for your little one.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Lots of adorable baby clothes are marked down on Amazon right now. 

If your little one has outgrown most of their clothing during these last few months at home and is in need of some new clothing for summer, you’re in luck: Amazon’s “Big Style Sale” is going on now.

It’s the retailer’s first weeklong sale exclusively on clothes and accessories — a sort of preview for Prime Day, which typically takes place in July but was pushed back to September this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. During the sale, Amazon’s own brands (like Amazon Essentials) and well-known brands (like Levi’s and J.Crew) are marked down, and they’re offering plenty of clothing for kids, toddlers and newborns.

Whether you’re an expectant mom who’s looking for maternity clothes on sale on Amazon or a new dad who’s looking to stock up baby’s PJ drawer, there are plenty of deals hiding in the sale section.

The best deal we’ve seen are on these adorable cotton bike shorts, which are normally $17 but currently on sale for $7 in select colors and sizes. We also found this three-pack of gender-neutral newborn onesies for under $10.

If your tot is in need of some new threads for this summer, we’ve rounded up some of the best deals we’ve seen on baby clothes during Amazon’s Big Style Sale.

Take a look:

1
Cartoons Button Down T-Shirt and Shorts Summer Set
Amazon
Normally $15, on sale for $7 on Amazon. (Prices may vary by size and color.)
2
Organic Cotton Set
Amazon
Normally $15, on sale for $8 on Amazon. (Prices may vary by size and color.)
3
American Apparel Rib Short Sleeve One-Piece
Amazon
Normally $15, on sale for $7 on Amazon. (Prices may vary by size and color.)
4
Adidas Originals Baby Superstar Track Suit Set
Amazon
Normally $48, on sale for $35 on Amazon. (Prices may vary by size and color.)
5
Off-The-Shoulder Romper
Amazon
Normally $20, on sale for $17 on Amazon. (Prices may vary by size and color.)
6
Newborn Onesies (3-Pack)
Amazon
Normally $15, on sale for $8 on Amazon. (Prices may vary by size and color.)
7
Summer Casual Cotton Flower Dresses
Amazon
Normally $16, on sale for $13 on Amazon. (Prices may vary by size and color.)
8
Baby Long-Sleeve Sweatsuit Outfit (0-24 Months)
Amazon
Normally $16, on sale for $8 on Amazon. (Prices may vary by size and color.)
9
Two-Piece T-Shirt And Suspender Shorts Set
Amazon
Normally $19, on sale for $8 on Amazon. (Prices may vary by size and color.)
10
Cotton Bike Shorts
Amazon
Normally $17, on sale for $7 on Amazon. (Prices may vary by size and color.)
