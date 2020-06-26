Whether you’re an expectant mom who’s looking for maternity clothes on sale on Amazon or a new dad who’s looking to stock up baby’s PJ drawer, there are plenty of deals hiding in the sale section.

The best deal we’ve seen are on these adorable cotton bike shorts, which are normally $17 but currently on sale for $7 in select colors and sizes. We also found this three-pack of gender-neutral newborn onesies for under $10.

If your tot is in need of some new threads for this summer, we’ve rounded up some of the best deals we’ve seen on baby clothes during Amazon’s Big Style Sale.

Take a look: