Baby Trying To Eat A Phillies Home Run Is 'Absolute Cutie.' Team Agrees.

A three-run home run hit by the Phillies’ Mickey Moniak became a potential snack for a baby on Wednesday in Philadelphia. (Watch the clip below.)

The tot didn’t know it was Moniak’s first big-league home run and wouldn’t care anyway. It just looked scrumptious!

But Mom made an excellent defensive play to keep the baseball out of the little one’s mouth.

everyone knows baseballs just taste better at the ballpark. pic.twitter.com/KRT5ADbFxr — Cut4 (@Cut4) April 21, 2021

The internet was charmed, as was the home team.

“How cute was that kid who got Moniak’s HR ball on a scale of 5 billion to eleventy billion?” one fan asked on Twitter.

“Eleventy billion,” the Phillies’ account responded, referring to an amount bet by a fake Keanu Reeves in a “Saturday Night Live” spoof of “Jeopardy.” The nonexistent number is used to point out something in the extreme.

“Confirmed: Moniak home run baby is an absolute cutie,” the fan wrote.

Confirmed: Moniak home run ball baby is an absolute cutie https://t.co/zPNo1qKtFS — Liam Happe (@liamhappe) April 21, 2021

The Phillies beat the San Francisco Giants on a ninth-inning RBI single by Andrew Knapp, 6-5, but couldn’t match the funny sight of that child trying to take a bite out of the baseball.

I could watch that baby try to eat Mickey moniak’s home run ball all day — Aljawnon Moncrief (@Kevin_Seamus) April 21, 2021

A baby is chewing on the first home run ball hit by McKenzie Matthew Moniak .... where’s the event staff? @Phillies — Matthew Osborne (@cniozzy) April 21, 2021