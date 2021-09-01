A baby elephant’s mother was briefly “unaware” of her little one’s struggle up a riverbank, but the herd matriarch was there to pick up the slack, according to a video posted Tuesday by Latest Sightings. (Watch it below.)

The matriarch used her trunk to nudge the peewee pachyderm up the slope in Botswana:

Wildlife filmmaker Kim Wolhuter, who videotaped the moment, wrote in the description: “We all know that elephants are caring and help each other and the matriarch of the herd came to the rescue, making sure no one was left behind!”

Is it just us or did the matriarch appear to mug for the camera, as if to say, “Yeah, the baby is adorable and I did a good deed”?

The matriarch elephant “needs to have wisdom, strong connections and confidence to guide the other elephants,” according to For Elephants.

And if she wants to flex, it’s OK by us!