“WOW. Just WOW! I rarely take the time to write product reviews, but, honey, this stuff is the real deal. My feet were gross. Thick skin, crusty looking. And, to make matters worse, the salons here do not allow razors to be used when getting a pedicure. I have tried using blades myself to no avail. Then a friend told me about this stuff, so I decided to try it. I showered, and then put on the “boots” and taped them closed and covered my feet with two layers of socks so the gel wouldn’t seep out. I waited for an hour, then took them off. They didn’t look any different. So, I patiently waited to see some action. Today is the third day and I cannot believe my eyes! The skin is literally coming off in big sheets.

If you are the kind of person who loves peeling skin and wants to see a drastic difference, you should buy this stuff. I love it so much I want to buy it for people. Even people I don’t like.” –– Annie

“My husband’s feet shedded like a snake and it was AWESOME! He has serious calluses on his feet from daily work boot wearing and I am happy I finally found something to help. I read many reviews including people who developed chemical burns so I had him use Aquaphor on the tops of his feet and toes to protect his non callused skin and that worked perfectly. He soaked his feet for 30min prior to applying the baby foot product and used a sock to keep them in place. After two hours he removed them and washed it all off. Peeling started on day four and was done at day eight. His feet are way softer than they have been in years but I would say he needs a second treatment for his feet to be completely soft and free of dead skin. He says he has more feeling on the bottom of his foot and is really happy with his results.” –– emily brook

“After reading the reviews I decided on this foot peel because it seemed to work for everyone else. I followed the directions and put on the booties (smelled heavenly and felt soothing) for an hour then washed my feet. According to the directions I would see my feet peeling in about five days. I kept forgetting to moisturize my feet properly after my showers but remembered once or twice. I had totally forgotten I even did the foot peel until I took off my black socks on day six and noticed a bunch of skin had flaked off onto the sock! I fixed myself a foot soak with warm water and sat my feet in it for about 10 minutes. When I pulled them out the peeling was insane! No pain, irritation or discomfort of any kind at all. I scrubbed gentle at my feet with a foot loofa and when I was done my feet were brand new and baby soft. I honestly cannot believe how amazing this product is!! Will definitely be treating myself to a peel every few months.” –– massielfelix