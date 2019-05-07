Kentucky Dad Accused Of Killing Infant Son After Losing A Video Game

A Kentucky man was jailed on a murder charge after police said he flew into a rage while playing a video game and fatally punched his 1-month-old son in the head.

A judge increased the bond for Anthony Trice, 26, of Louisville, to $1 million cash on Monday after a first-degree criminal abuse charge was upgraded to murder, WAVE reported.

Trice told investigators he became angry playing a video game, threw the controller and struck his son’s head with his fist on Friday night when the two were home alone, according to an arrest report obtained by HuffPost.

He then dropped the infant on the kitchen floor, Trice told Louisville Metro police. He said he picked up the baby, propped him up in the bedroom and gave him a bottle, according to police.

After leaving the boy alone with the bottle in his mouth and a blanket in front of him, Trice said he went to the bathroom, according to the police report. When he came back, he said he realized his son needed help and called 911, the report says.

The baby’s maternal grandmother, Tanjia Howlett, told WLKY that Trice then called the child’s mother, who reportedly had been out enjoying Kentucky Derby festivities.

“He was like, ‘Get to the hospital. The baby was throwing up milk,’” Howlett told the station. “So, I told my daughter, ‘Why would he take the baby to the hospital for choking on baby milk?’”

Howlett, who is raising funeral expenses on GoFundMe, said the baby’s name was De’Anthony.

He died at Norton Children’s Hospital on Sunday evening, police said.