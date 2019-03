We lambaste winter in the strongest of terms with this day-old lamb on the first day of spring. Enjoy!

Andrew Hasson via Getty Images A day-old lamb explores new surroundings on the vernal equinox, which this year falls on March 20, at Coombes Farm in Lancing, England.

Andrew Hasson via Getty Images The little lamb checks out the grounds.

Andrew Hasson via Getty Images Taking time to smell the flowers.

Andrew Hasson via Getty Images Testing out those new legs.