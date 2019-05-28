A dehydrated 6-month-old baby was discovered inside a motel room along with the bodies of her deceased parents, Michigan police said.

Jessica Bramer, 26, and Christian Reed, 28, were found dead Friday in their room at Rodeway Inn in Whitehall Township, roughly 50 miles northwest of Grand Rapids, after Michigan state troopers responded to a welfare check request.

Their baby daughter, Skylah, was found alive but severely dehydrated. She was transported to a local hospital and relatives say she is expected to make a full recovery, reported local Fox affiliate WXMI.

Skylah is believed to have been alone in the motel room for several days, according to police.

Bramer and Reed had been staying at the motel with Skylah for roughly a week, local NBC affiliate WOOD-TV reported, citing unnamed family members.

Authorities also found drug paraphernalia inside the room.

Investigators are still working to determine the causes of death. Autopsies have been performed on the bodies, but results from toxicology tests may take weeks to come back. No foul play is suspected.

Family members say Skylah’s grandparents had previously reached out to Michigan Children’s Protective Services to express concern over Bramer and Reed’s ability to care for their daughter, reported WOOD-TV.

CPS declined to comment about the case to HuffPost, citing privacy laws.