10 Popular Baby Name Trends To Look Out For In 2019

As 2018 comes to a close, baby name experts are looking back at the name choices and trends that inspired parents of newborns this year. They’re also looking ahead to 2019 and predicting which baby name ideas and styles will dominate nurseries nationwide.
The editors of Nameberry compiled their predictions for the new year, identifying a dozen trends set to influence baby names in 2019 and offering some notable examples. These categories draw from nature, colors and even specific letters and sounds.
Keep scrolling for a look at some of the trends, and visit Nameberry to read the full list.
Muted Colors
The Nameberry editors see bold color names like Scarlett and Ruby giving way to softer pastels like Lilac and Lavender ― as well as a rise in muted color names like Grey/Gray, Ivory and Fawn.
Ash
Fawn
Grey/Gray
Ivory
Lavender
Lilac
Mauve
Moss
Olive
Sage
Jewels
Common jewel-related names are Ruby, Pearl and Amber for girls, but the Nameberry team predicts a rise in “less common gem names” for both girls and boys.
Amethyst
Emerald
Garnet
Jasper
Jet
Onyx
Opal
Peridot
Sapphire
Topaz
The Letter ‘F’
“For a letter that had been sitting quietly in the shadows for decades, F has suddenly rocketed forward, particularly for boys, and particularly for boys’ names of Irish descent,” wrote the Nameberry editors.
Faye
Felix
Fern
Finnian
Flora
Florian
Frances
Frankie
Frederick
Frost
Three-Letter Names
These short names may be due to climb up the popularity lists in 2019.
Hal
Ida
Jem
Kit
Koa
Liv
Lux
Rex
Rio
Van
Vintage Nicknames For Boys
The Nameberry editors wrote they were surprised by “the nascent revival of early 20th century faves like Johnny and Jimmy and Billy on birth certificates, names which once were confined to comic strips and old radio and TV shows.”
Ace
Billy
Buddy
Buster
Hank
Ike
Jimmy
Johnny
Sonny
Spike
The Animal Kingdom
Many parents are making animal-related picks for their kids’ middle names.
Bear
Falcon
Fox
Hawk
Koala
Lion
Lynx
Otter
Tiger
Wolf
The ‘U’ Vowel
Although “U” isn’t a popular letter to start baby names, the vowel sound may feature in the middle of increasingly common names like Luna and Hugo.
Eulalie
Hugo
Jude
Juniper
Louise
Luca
Luna
Reuben
Tallulah
True
Gender-Neutral Picks
The Nameberry team predicts a rise in names that aren’t strongly associated with a particular gender identity.
Briar
Campbell
Finley
Journey
Justice
Laken
Revel
Robin
Royal
Story
Famous Last Names
The last names of celebrities like David Beckham, John Lennon and David Bowie may crop up in more rankings.
Beckham
Bowie
Ellington
Hendrix
Jolie
Ledger
Lennon
Lennox
Monroe
Wilder
Fewer Em- Names
After years of Emma and Emily dominating popularity lists, Nameberry sees a decline in names beginning with Em- like those below.
Ember
Emerson
Emery
Emilia
Emily
Emma
Emme
Emmeline
Emmett
Emmy