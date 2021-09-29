7 Baby Name Trends To Look Out For In 2022

Each year promises to bring new trends in style, food, design and even baby names. With only a few months to go until 2022, the experts at the baby naming site Nameberry have shared their predictions for what those trends will be.
Specifically, they identified 10 trends set to influence parents’ name choices next year and offered some notable examples. As always, the Nameberry experts make their predictions based on patterns they’ve observed in Social Security Administration data, user behavior on their website, pop culture, current events and more.
The latest categories draw from television, nature, music and even specific letters and sounds. Keep scrolling for a look at seven of the trends, and visit Nameberry to read the full list.
Playful
The Nameberry team believes the turmoil of the pandemic will lead many parents toward light, playful baby names like Birdie and Pixie.
Bear
Birdie
Dovie
Iggy
Pixie
‘Bridgerton’-Inspired
It seems the mania around Netflix’s Regency-era novel adaptation “Bridgerton” lives on beyond the streaming platform. The folks at Nameberry identified several character names they foresee getting a popularity boost in 2022.
Benedict
Cressida
Daphne
Eloise
Francesca
The Letter ‘R’
“Short baby names really pack a punch, and that strength and simplicity will naturally appeal to parents in 2022. We’re seeing a whole bunch of energetic unisex R names starting to take off, especially as middle names,” wrote Nameberry’s Emma Waterhouse.
Reeve
Revel
Reign
Rome
Roux
Retro Nostalgia
Much of what is old often becomes new again and that will likely be the case with 2022 baby names, according to Nameberry. They’ve identified retro baby names that evoke a simpler, sunnier time.
Betty
Bobby
Mae
Ned
Nellie
Euro Chic
“The coolest Euro chic baby names of 2022 feel as at home in Copenhagen as they do in London or Amsterdam or San Francisco, appealing to sophisticated world travelers,” Waterhouse noted.
Astrid
Bastian
Cosmo
Oona
Stellan
‘S’-Endings
We’re used to seeing names that end in letters like ‘A’ or ‘R,’ but ‘S’ endings aren’t quite as common. The Nameberry experts believe this will change for both boys and girls.
Ames
Emrys
Lois
Ozias
Wells
Escapist Nature
Being cooped up at home during the pandemic has sparked wanderlust and yearning for the great outdoors. As such, the Nameberry team thinks parents may draw inspiration from nature ― and even shows with beautiful natural landscapes like “The White Lotus.”
Horizon
Koa
Lotus
Prairie
Woods