“The court is profoundly concerned about the very poor judgment that this child’s parents have shown in choosing this name,” the judge stated. “It makes a fool of the child and sets her up with a social disability and handicap, unnecessarily.”

9. Facebook

Another choice from the Mexican state of Sonora’s forbidden names list was Facebook. Twitter, Yahoo and Email were also on the list.

Other countries appear to allow the name Facebook, however. In 2011, an Egyptian father reportedly named his daughter Facebook as a nod to the role the social media service played in Egypt’s revolution.

10. Venerdi

In 2007, an Italian court ordered a couple to rename their son, who’d been baptized Venerdi (Italian for “Friday”). Officials argued that the name was evocative of the servant character in Daniel Defoe’s “Robinson Crusoe” and therefore violated legislation banning “ridiculous or shameful” names.

“They wanted an unusual name, something original, and it did not seem like a shameful name,” the parents’ lawyer said in an interview. “We think it calls to mind the day of the week rather than the novel’s character.”

According to the lawyer, the court ordered the boy to be named Gregorio because he was born on that saint’s feast day.

11. Lucía

In a 2002 opinion piece, San Francisco Chronicle writer Louis Freedberg lamented a California policy barring accent marks in birth name records.

“[W]hen I tried to record my newly-born daughter’s name Lucía on her birth certificate last week I was told I couldn’t,” he wrote. “At least not correctly. I was told I had to record her name without that pesky accent ― as Lucia (which would be pronounced LOOsha), rather than Lucía (as in LooSEEyah).”

12. Chow Tow

In 2006, Malaysian authorities released a list of unsuitable names for newborns, including the Cantonese moniker Chow Tow, meaning “smelly head.” Other no-no names are Sor Chai (“insane”), Khiow Khoo (“hunchback”) and Woti (“sexual intercourse”).

The country doesn’t allow parents to name their babies after animals, insects, fruits, vegetables, colors, numbers, or royal titles, either.

13. Anal

The name Anal is on a list of prohibited baby names from New Zealand’s Registrar of Births, Deaths and Marriages. It’s safe to assume the name fell under the category of “might cause offence to a reasonable person” ― a criterion for assessing the legality of baby names in the country.

14. Osama Bin Laden

German authorities prohibited a Turkish couple living in Cologne from naming their baby son Osama Bin Laden in 2002.

A court spokesperson noted that the name was rejected because it would not be allowed in Turkey and due to “the obvious association of the name with the terror attacks of 11 September.”

In the same vein, Germany has traditionally not allowed parents to name their children Adolf Hitler.