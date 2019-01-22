Food & DrinkHome & LivingMoneyParentingRelationshipsStyle & BeautyTravelWellnessWork/LifeFinds
Parenting

100 Baby Names That Start With 'D'

From Dylan and Delilah to Dallas and Daisy, there are many non-Donald options.
By Caroline Bologna
01/22/2019 05:45am ET
Mitsuru Sakurai via Getty Images
Daisy, Delilah, Dax, Dominic, Declan and more -- here's a bunch of names for babies that start with "D."

Parents follow lots of different criteria when choosing a baby name. Some look for a sense of history or family significance. Others want a name with a particular sound to it.

It’s also very common to want to stick to a certain first letter. The letter “D” is a popular one ― from top names like Dylan and Delilah to fast-rising options like Dallas and Dax. Another notable (and very loaded) baby name, Donald, has been declining in popularity over the past couple of decades, though it maintained its No. 488 ranking on the Social Security Administration’s list between 2016 and 2017.

We’ve rounded up 100 non-Donald baby names that start with the letter “D.” Although we’ve broken them down into gendered lists, some of these names are popular for both boys and girls. Keep scrolling for your D-inspiration.

Girls

Daisy

Delilah

Dakota

Delaney

Daphne

Dahlia

Demi

Dorothy

Darcy

Danica

Dolly

Dora

Desiree

Diana

Darla

Divya

Dixie

Dana

Daniela

Delia

Deborah

Dominique

Dolores

Destiny

Dayana

Denise

Darby

Damaris

Darlene

Dream

Dina

Doris

Daria

Dawn

Danielle

Delphine

Davina

Donna

Daenerys

Deja

Diamond

Della

Dior

Dagmar

Daya

Doreen

Dottie

Dulce

Delancey

Dara

Boys

Dominic

Declan

Damian

Dallas

Dawson

Diego

Drake

Dylan

Denver

Damon

Drew

Duncan

Devin

Dale

Dorian

Dayton

Dean

Daniel

David

Dane

Derek

Donovan

Dustin

Dante

Dev

Dalton

Dwayne

Dimitri

Desmond

Dexter

Duke

Darren

Darryl

Deacon

Dennis

Davis

Dhruv

Diesel

Douglas

Denzel

Darwin

Dax

D’Angelo

Dermott

Darius

Decker

Dov

Dashiell

Doyle

Dempsey

