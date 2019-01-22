Parents follow lots of different criteria when choosing a baby name . Some look for a sense of history or family significance. Others want a name with a particular sound to it.

It’s also very common to want to stick to a certain first letter. The letter “D” is a popular one ― from top names like Dylan and Delilah to fast-rising options like Dallas and Dax. Another notable (and very loaded) baby name, Donald, has been declining in popularity over the past couple of decades, though it maintained its No. 488 ranking on the Social Security Administration’s list between 2016 and 2017.