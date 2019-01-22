Parents follow lots of different criteria when choosing a baby name. Some look for a sense of history or family significance. Others want a name with a particular sound to it.
It’s also very common to want to stick to a certain first letter. The letter “D” is a popular one ― from top names like Dylan and Delilah to fast-rising options like Dallas and Dax. Another notable (and very loaded) baby name, Donald, has been declining in popularity over the past couple of decades, though it maintained its No. 488 ranking on the Social Security Administration’s list between 2016 and 2017.
We’ve rounded up 100 non-Donald baby names that start with the letter “D.” Although we’ve broken them down into gendered lists, some of these names are popular for both boys and girls. Keep scrolling for your D-inspiration.
Girls
Daisy
Delilah
Dakota
Delaney
Daphne
Dahlia
Demi
Dorothy
Darcy
Danica
Dolly
Dora
Desiree
Diana
Darla
Divya
Dixie
Dana
Daniela
Delia
Deborah
Dominique
Dolores
Destiny
Dayana
Denise
Darby
Damaris
Darlene
Dream
Dina
Doris
Daria
Dawn
Danielle
Delphine
Davina
Donna
Daenerys
Deja
Diamond
Della
Dior
Dagmar
Daya
Doreen
Dottie
Dulce
Delancey
Dara
Boys
Dominic
Declan
Damian
Dallas
Dawson
Diego
Drake
Dylan
Denver
Damon
Drew
Duncan
Devin
Dale
Dorian
Dayton
Dean
Daniel
David
Dane
Derek
Donovan
Dustin
Dante
Dev
Dalton
Dwayne
Dimitri
Desmond
Dexter
Duke
Darren
Darryl
Deacon
Dennis
Davis
Dhruv
Diesel
Douglas
Denzel
Darwin
Dax
D’Angelo
Dermott
Darius
Decker
Dov
Dashiell
Doyle
Dempsey