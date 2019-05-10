These Were The Most Popular Baby Names Of 2018

Monashee Alonso via Getty Images The Social Security Administration's list of the most popular baby names in 2018 is out.

The data is in! The Social Security Administration on Friday released its official list of the most popular baby names of 2018.

The list shows few dramatic changes from 2017. The top five names for girls are identical, with Emma in the lead for the fifth year in a row, followed by Olivia, Ava, Isabella and Sophia.

However, Charlotte overtook Mia for the No. 6 spot. Harper entered the top 10 for the first time ever, taking the No. 9 spot and bumping Abigail off the list and Evelyn down to No. 10.

For the second year in a row, Liam is the top name for boys, followed by Noah, William and James. Lucas entered the top 10 for the first time, pushing Jacob off the list. Oliver has risen to No. 5, while Logan fell from No. 5 to last. Mason fell from No. 7 to No. 9, and Elijah jumped up from No. 7 to No. 8.

The SSA compiled the annual list based on the names that parents in the U.S. gave their babies born in 2018.

Without further ado, here are the top 10 girls’ and boys’ names of 2018.

Girls

Emma Olivia Ava Isabella Sophia Charlotte Mia Amelia Harper Evelyn

Boys