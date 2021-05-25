These Were The Most Popular Baby Names Of 2020

The data is in! The U.S. Social Security Administration has released its official list of the most popular baby names of 2020.

For the second year in a row, Olivia is parents’ No. 1 choice for girls, having unseated Emma in 2019. Liam remains the most popular name for boys for the fourth year in a row.

The SSA compiles the annual list based on the names that parents in the U.S. gave their babies born in the previous year. The popularity rankings don’t change too dramatically from year to year, but there were a few interesting shifts in 2020 compared to 2019.

Charlotte overtook Sophia and Isabella for the No. 4 spot, with the latter dropping down to No. 7. Amelia also rose in popularity from No. 7 to No. 6, while Evelyn and Harper swapped positions at the bottom of the Top 10 list.

As for the most popular names for boys, Elijah jumped one spot to bump William down to No. 5. Henry and Alexander joined the Top 10, replacing Mason and Ethan.

Without further ado, here are the top 10 girls’ and boys’ names of 2020.

Girls

Olivia Emma Ava Charlotte Sophia Amelia Isabella Mia Evelyn Harper

Boys