These Were The Most Popular Baby Names Of 2022

The Social Security Administration released its annual list of top baby names in the U.S.

The SSA compiles the annual list based on the names that parents in the U.S. gave their babies born in the previous year.
Kosamtu via Getty Images
The SSA compiles the annual list based on the names that parents in the U.S. gave their babies born in the previous year.

The data is in! The Social Security Administration has released its official list of the most popular baby names of 2022.

For the fourth straight year, the No. 1 name for girls is Olivia, which has topped the list since overtaking Emma in 2019. Meanwhile, Liam is still the most popular name for boys for the sixth year in a row.

The Social Security Administration compiles the annual list based on the names that parents in the U.S. gave their babies the previous year. The popularity rankings usually don’t change very much from year to year, but there were still some interesting shifts between 2021 and 2022.

Sophia jumped up one spot to surpass Ava for the fifth most popular name for girls. Benjamin dropped a few spots on the boys’ list, from seventh most popular in 2021 to 9th in 2022. Luna joined the list this year, ousting Harper for girls.

Without further ado, here are the top 10 girls’ and boys’ names of 2022.

Girls

  1. Olivia

  2. Emma

  3. Charlotte

  4. Amelia

  5. Sophia

  6. Isabella

  7. Ava

  8. Mia

  9. Evelyn

  10. Luna

Boys

  1. Liam

  2. Noah

  3. Oliver

  4. James

  5. Elijah

  6. William

  7. Henry

  8. Lucas

  9. Benjamin

  10. Theodore

