24 Baby Products Parent Reviewers Have Said Are 'Must-Haves'

A tube of thick and creamy Boudreaux's Butt Paste
Promising review:
"The BEST BY FAR! Must have!!!!
This is by far my favorite diaper cream! It works instantly for any almost any rash! My son has super sensitive skin and I can put it on before bed and by morning any rash he has ever had is gone or almost gone! Amazing stuff!!! I give it to all my first time mom friends! I HIGHLY recommend, I have tried it all!!!!!" — Amazon CustomerGet it from Amazon for $7.08 (available in two sizes and also in three-packs).
A shopping cart cover to give you peace of mind knowing your baby won't touch those gross, germy handles
Promising review:
"A must have item. No joke.
This thing is a game changer. We used to just carry our daughter in the store because the cart seats are so dirty and uncomfortable. But this thing has made shopping so much easier. It takes like less than a minute to put it on the cart, and its sturdy and comfy and my daughter loves it. I also like the pockets, toy loops, and clear phone pocket. And they fit any cart — Walmart and Costco carts both fit great
." —Amber BrownGet it from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in nine prints).
A bestselling Baby Einstein Take Along Tunes Musical Toy with catchy, classical melodies
Promising review:
"I LOVE this thing! I bought it before my daughter was born because of high reviews. It's a reasonably priced toy and my daughter has been using it since birth. Whenever she's having a meltdown I break it out of the diaper bag and she's all better. :) I actually memorized the songs and order and they're pretty catchy. Not annoying and overbearing like other toys. I don't know what I would do without it!." —uhhdorkablePromising review:
"The best baby distractor EVER! Every person with a child must have this toy! I had about 5 tucked in various places in case one got lost.
My son loved them from basically birth and sometimes it would distract him for hours of non-crying! (heaven for a new mother) Of course in the beginning you have to keep pushing the button for them but compared to swinging him in his car seat that was easy! Then we he got older he would spend entire car ides just playing with this one toy. I give it to everyone I know who has a baby." —NH-MommyGet it from Amazon for $4.99.
CeraVe moisturizing cream parents call their "holy grail" because it works wonders to keep their kid's eczema flare-ups at bay
Promising review:
"My baby have a sensitive skin with severe eczema. This product is the only cream That did not irritate my baby' skin. The texture is not heavy. Must have for summer!!" —Yue ZhangGet it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in two sizes).
An EZPZ First Foods Set featuring a suction bowl, a tiny cup and spoons
EZPZ is is a woman-owned biz that creates developmentally-focused, minimalist tableware for little ones. Promising review: "Musthavefor BLW!
So good ! I now have a few of these and they are perfect for starting BLW! Baby can easily grip and it’s a perfect portion size. Also, aesthetically pleasing as well! Huge bonus!" —Emily J. Get it from EZPZ for $37.49 or from Target for $37.49.
And a set of handy starter spoons that'll encourage your babe to self feed
The set includes a stage one spoon and stage two spoon. The first stage spoon doubles as a teether, and is designed to introduce babies to holding utensils and exploring purees, as they soothe their sore gums. The second stage spoon is capable of holding more food and can even be loaded with solids for the child to grab and eat.Note:
The spoons don't have a stopper, so please supervise your babies to make sure they don't stick the spoon too far back in their mouth. Recommended for ages 6 months+.Promising review:
"Great skill-building utensil.
My baby loves gnawing on these for teething just as much as he loves eating with them! I love that you can load the spoon and hand it to baby to feed themselves. My little one just turned 6 months and uses these spoons with wild success. A must have for BLW or feeding, in general
." —ChristopherGet a set from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in three colors and packs of two, four, or six spoons).
A mushroom pacifier and teether designed to mimic a boob that reviewers swear has inexplicable ~magical~ powers
Note:
Please supervise your baby when using this, and make sure it's never flipped inside out. Promising review: "MUST-HAVE FOR TEETHING BABY
. We have tried so many teethers, and none of them gave my little guy relief, and he had trouble holding, etc. He loves to chew on his hand, so this is perfect as it has grips in the middle under the mushroom. He chews on it for teething and uses it as a pacifier. LOVE THESE!! I already ordered two more. 🤣" —MarkGet it from Amazon for $6.99 (available in five colors).
A cult-favorite stain remover especially great for stubborn stains
Promising review:
"Large bottle is a MUST-HAVE for parents with babies!! Hands down best stain remover ever.
I have been using it for years. I don't know if the 16 ounce bottle is new or I just never knew about it, but THANK GOD!!!! I don't know how much time and hand strength I wasted with the little bottles, trying to get food and poop stains out of my baby's clothes.
" —Lauren RuffinGet it from Amazon for $9.98+ (available in two sizes and in packs of two or three).
A roomy Skip Hop 3-Stage whale-shaped tub
Promising review:
"Love it! A must have for newborns!
Love this! So uncomfortable washing a newborn. With this it’s so much easier. Can actually let the baby lay there while I wash her. Just have to move her up every once in a while since she squirms. And I like that she’s in the water soaking. Definitely recommend this." —Amazon CustomerGet it from Amazon for $35.99.
And a whale-shaped bath spout cover that'll prevent the little bubs from bonking their head while having a ~whale~ of a good time in the bath. Plus, it comes with an adjustable strap to fit snugly on any faucet.
Plus, it comes with an adjustable strap to fit snugly on any faucet.Promising review:
"This safety product is a must have for mommas (and dads) everywhere. For active babies, having the peace of mind that if they do slip and smash their little faces into the faucet they won't need a trip to the emergency room. What more could a parent ask for? Plus, the whale shape is super cute. Must have. Seriously." —mPromising review:
"So great! I thought I was just purchasing more useless baby accessories. This item is a true must have!
It fits perfectly and can be tightened and easily removed for cleaning. It has saved a good bump on my baby's head many times!
" —HeatherGet it from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in two colors).
A baby nail trimmer for being ~a cut above~ regular clippers
Promising review:
"A must have for newborns/infants.
A coworker got me this for my baby shower, she said she discovered it after she accidentally snipped her newborn's finger when clipping the nails. I don't know what I'd do with out it, I can't imagine using clippers. It is so safe and gentle, yet effective. You can touch it the skin and it's soft as can be, there is no worries of injury!!! My newborn is now an infant and he puts his hand out when it's time to use." —RachaelGet it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in two colors).
A chic Boon drying rack
Promising review: "A Must-Have! This drying rack is life-changing! I initially purchased it because it is so cute but it turned out to be one of my favorite baby/kid products of all time!
The grass holds bottles and sippy cups so they can't tip over which means you can pile this thing full! I have fit 10 Medela bottles, a few sippy cups and all the little pieces on this at once. I also purchased a stem and a twig accessory, and they are fantastic for holding nipples, sippy cups valves and pump parts. We have hard water so we get mineral buildup on everything, so the ease of cleaning this thing is great too. My only complaint is that I wish I had this with my first two babies!" —allthatglittersisgoldGet it from Amazon for $23.07.
And a sterilizer and dryer that does all the heavy lifting of sanitizing and drying a TON of bottles, pacifiers, and pump parts
Promising review:
"New parent must-have!
Love this sterilizer so much! For the first few weeks we were boiling or using the microwave bags to sterilize. It was time consuming and warped items. Now we hand wash and stick items in the sterilizer and we’re good to go. The device is easy to use and I think the drying feature alone is a selling point! We were told we didn’t need a sterilizer, but now I think it’s one of my favorite baby items!"
—Erika LonardoPromising review
: "I don't know how I functioned without it. I can honestly say that this was the best purchase I made all year.
This thing is amazing. It is sturdy but has a sleek, modern appearance that compliments the kitchen. I had no idea how necessary this was, I was initially boiling bottles to sterilize them. This unit practically does everything for you. It steams, dries and acts as a storage for bottles. I also use it for toys and my lo's pacifier. Don't hesitate to purchase this. It's a must-have, especially for new moms who may not be sure if you need one
." —charmed angelGet it from Amazon for $79.95.
A sleek touchless forehead thermometer with a built-in sensor that measures in seconds
Promising review:
"This is a great thermometer — accurate, looks great, a must have!
If you have kids, forget about sticking a thermometer in their ears. I have four kids now and a thermometer is a must have. Hold this thing close to the forehead, push the button in and you get a reading in about one second. This thing looks good, feels good, and is accurate. We’ve used multiple thermometers in the past. The head scanner that you run across the forehead...no good. In-ear thermometers...accurate, but expect a battle. Rectal thermometers...very accurate, but expect a war. This is the easiest one out of all of them. We find it especially useful when we need the quick 'I don’t feel that great' check...i.e., man cold. Overall, highly recommend!."—BearDownChi1Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
An inexpensive portable white noise machine
Promising review:
"Must-have baby item!This has been a lifesaver for car rides with our tiny dude. It helps him calm down and snooze in the car and on the go.
There are multiple sound levels, and multiple sounds to choose from. 10/10 recommend for all new parents!" —Devyn WashburnGet it from Amazon for $16.95.
A Fridababy three-step cradle cap system with 15,000 5-star (!!!) reviews for any parent looking for an all-in-one remedy
Promising review:
"A must-have for newborns. My 6-week-old had bad cradle cap, and this brush worked miracles.
I wish I had it from birth. We have continued to use this brush even though the cradle cap has gone, and it does wonders on the scalp and keeps the hair looking healthy. Highly, highly recommend. Plus, my baby enjoys the gentle scalp massage from the soft bristles." —LM01Get it from Amazon for $14.88.
And comforting Frida Baby vapor drops consisting of organic eucalyptus and lavender essential oils
Safe for babes 3+ months.Promising review:
"An absolute must have!
We have a 5-month-old son and thankfully we’ve only had to use this a couple of times, but when he had some congestion during cold weather, we put a few drops of this in our Frida cool air humidifier/diffuser and it worked wonders and cleared up his stuffiness.
Love love love it!" —ZGDUBOURGGet it from Amazon for $9.99.
A pack of Munchkin Arm & Hammer Pacifier Wipes made with 100% food-grade ingredients
Promising review:
"f you have a baby, you know they can get into everything and anything. Keeping the baby and everything your baby uses CLEAN feels impossible. Plus a lot of options for cleaning out there make you concerned to clean your toy/pacifier/bottle/etc. and give it back to your baby. These wipes are 100% food safe. You can wipe off your pacifier or toy or bottle or so on, and as soon as it dries (about three seconds) you are good to give it back to your baby and know that you are giving them something clean you WOULD put in your mouth. Have bought these since our baby was born in January 2019, and will continue to do so. The 36-packs are perfect for diaper bag and on the go! A must-have
."—MattGet a pack of 36 from Amazon for $3.49+ (available in pack of one or pack of two)
A car baby monitor to provide a crystal-clear view of your bub from the dashboard
Promising review:
"This camera is a new mommy must-have. I was using a mirror and constantly was readjusting it and relying on my mirror to see his mirror and it was stressful.
I knew there had to be something better when I ended up driving at night with my 2-month-old to the hospital and he was freaking out and I couldn’t see him so I was pulling over to check on him every few minutes and it was a nightmare. This camera has been my saving grace.
I was hesitant at first reading reviews saying it’s not night vision but mine automatically switches even in parking garages to night vision. I love that I can see my baby and not have to fix a mirror. Or turn my head to see fully what’s going on with him in the back. I really really recommend this for peace of mind!! —Jennifer KGet it from Amazon for $39.99.
A suction cup bath mat because the combo of wet kiddos, rough play, and slippery bathtub floors is nerve-racking
Promising review: "Bathroom must-have
. This works perfectly. My baby enjoys his baths with this! He can stand on it, and it won't move; has a great suction power. It's soft so my baby is happy when sitting on it. Definitely recommend this to anyone who has a bathtub." —SueGet it from Amazon for $13.99 (available in eight colors).
A USDA-certified organic baby healing balm made with chamomile, cocoa butter, coconut oil, calendula, and avocado oil
Promising review:
"I absolutely love this stuff. I use it for my ds rashes. I was so afraid to use anything but coconut oil but I needed something that would soothe the rash as well. My ds also ended up getting eczema and hives from a laundry detergent we had switched to. This completely soothed it away. It was gone by the next day. Needless to say, this is my go-to soothing-everything solution. It stays in the diaper bag and medicine cabinet. A must-have!
" —AndreaGet it from Amazon for $14.50.
A pack of brightly colored stacking cups guaranteed to become any baby's fave open-ended toy
Bonus: These have holes in the bottom for water play and come with a cute star ring to keep them together.Promising review:
"I got these when my son was 7 months, and he is 11.5 months now. He immediately liked them and has not gotten tired of them yet. He hasn't learned to stack them, but he loves to push them over after I stack them, and he also puts them into each other. Once he's older he can stack them, and we can use them to learn colors and numbers. It's wild that a $4 'toy' that is so simple can be such a great all-purpose item for a baby that grows with them over time, all while being unbreakable and educational. This is a MUST-HAVE toy that every baby should have in their toy collection
." —IShop2MuchGet a pack of eight from Amazon for $2.99.
An Oogiebear nose and ear cleaner
Promising review:
"Must have!
This thing is amazing, it works very well for us. Good length and it's soft/firm. I was able to gently scoop my 4 month old ear wax and so picked out her sticky crusty boogers. She enjoys being clean so she sat/laid down very still for us. I would definitely buy this for a baby shower gift and definitely recommend to anyone." —P. T.Get it from Amazon for $10.99.
A Haakaa manual silicone breast pump literally a must-have for new moms
Promising review:
"A must have!
I absolutely LOVE my Haaka pump! A friend of mine had suggested it and I’m so glad she did. I have a strong letdown so, I use it to release some of the fore milk that ends up choking my baby and making him cough/breathe in too much air. I also throw it on the other breast while I’m breastfeeding him. It helps me stock up my supply. Such a great little invention. Super easy to clean and use. Also, not a bad price at all. I’m considering buying another one so that I can just put them on both breasts and get household chores done, instead of having to sit with my electric pumps with tubes and a pumping bra." —Vanessa WindishGet it from Amazon for $12.94.