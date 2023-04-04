The Best Baby Products For Parents That Don't Have A Lot Of Space

Amazon

A space-saving high chair that grows with your child

If you do have a little room to spare in your kitchen, this high chair is ideal as its designed to grow with your child as they get bigger. It can be transformed to any height position to use as toddler chair (starting at 6 months) or a regular dining chair for all ages up to 250 pounds. It has a waterproof cushion, dishwasher-safe tray cover and is made of high-quality, heat-sterilized wood. It comes in multiple cushion colors, including green, pink, blue, cream and black.