ShoppingParenting Babieshome

The Best Baby Products For Parents That Don't Have A Lot Of Space

If you’re tight on room and storage space, these compact items will make sure baby gear doesn’t overwhelm your home.

Shopping Writer at HuffPost

<a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=1237&u1=6424f5cae4b01284198b2699&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fbabyzen-yoyo-stroller-bundle-with-frame-color-pack%2F7175355" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Babyzen Yoyo2 stroller bundle" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6424f5cae4b01284198b2699" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=1237&u1=6424f5cae4b01284198b2699&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fbabyzen-yoyo-stroller-bundle-with-frame-color-pack%2F7175355" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Babyzen Yoyo2 stroller bundle</a> and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Abiie-Adjustable-Highchair-Solution-Toddlers/dp/B01I5HVYDQ?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=6424f5cae4b01284198b2699%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Abiie Beyond wooden high chair" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6424f5cae4b01284198b2699" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Abiie-Adjustable-Highchair-Solution-Toddlers/dp/B01I5HVYDQ?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=6424f5cae4b01284198b2699%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Abiie Beyond wooden high chair</a>
Nordstrom, Amazon
Babyzen Yoyo2 stroller bundle and Abiie Beyond wooden high chair

Though babies themselves are tiny, the number of products you need to take care of them is not. Storing items like diapers, clothing and toys is an even more difficult task if you live in a small space.

Luckily, there are baby and toddler items you can get online that make living in tight quarters so much easier.

Whether you’re looking for better ways to stow everyday items or are tired of running into strollers every time you turn a corner, the must-have items we rounded up below are sure to help de-clutter your home.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Albeebaby
A small yet functional diaper bag for essentials
Designed for people who just can't get with traditional bulky diaper bags, this sling-style option from Citymouse is both compact and practical. This water-resistant bag has inner pouches specifically made to fit diapers, wipes and a bottle, plus the strap length extends to 55 inches.
$72.99 at Albeebaby
2
Amazon
A convertible mini crib
This is the ideal sleeping option for your little one if you're limited on space, and all the tools for assembly are included. As little ones grow, the crib converts into a mini daybed and headboards for a twin size bed. It measures 39 inches by 28 inches by 38 inches and comes in multiple colors, including cherry brown, black, white, gray and natural wood.
$137.24 at Amazon
3
Amazon
An attachable high chair
If your kitchen or dining area is a bit too cramped for a full-size high chair, opt for this model that clips on to most dining tables and countertops up to 3.5 inches thick. It's perfectly foldable and even comes with an integrated travel-friendly carry bag to store it when not in use. It's ideal for babies and toddlers between 6 and 36 months and up to 37 pounds. It comes in multiple colors, including black, orange, red, navy blue, lime green and cream.
$79 at Amazon
4
Amazon
A space-saving high chair that grows with your child
If you do have a little room to spare in your kitchen, this high chair is ideal as its designed to grow with your child as they get bigger. It can be transformed to any height position to use as toddler chair (starting at 6 months) or a regular dining chair for all ages up to 250 pounds. It has a waterproof cushion, dishwasher-safe tray cover and is made of high-quality, heat-sterilized wood. It comes in multiple cushion colors, including green, pink, blue, cream and black.
$219.95 at Amazon
5
Amazon
A compact baby bathtub
Make bath time with your newborn easier with this portable infant tub that fits in most bathroom sinks. It even folds up easily to take along while traveling. It's ideal for sinks that are 16-19 inches long, 11-13 inches wide and 4-7 inches deep.
$35.99 at Amazon
6
Amazon
An over-the-door nursery organizer
One of the biggest hacks for creating more space is to utilize your doors. This organizer hangs conveniently over the door of your nursery, bathroom or bedroom and can store miscellaneous baby items such as diapers, creams, clothing, toys and more. It comes in five- and six-level options and in gray, beige and black.
$27.54+ at Amazon
7
Nordstrom
A collapsible stroller you can carry on your shoulder
Storing a stroller in a tight space is challenging, but this model is designed for it. The lightweight, collapsible stroller folds into a compact size and fits into many spaces — including most overheard compartments on airplanes — and even has a shoulder strap to carry it while you're traveling. It comes in black and gray.
$449 at Nordstrom$449 at Amazon
8
Amazon
An over-the-door stroller hanger
Speaking of strollers, if you've run out of space to store the one you already have, this handy solution is exactly what you need. Simply slip the hanger over a door, adjust the arms to where you want them and hang your stroller up without any complicated installation. It fits most strollers and has 50-pound capacity.
$24.99 at Amazon
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

A bestselling Baby Einstein Take Along Tunes Musical Toy with catchy, classical melodies (by Mozart, Vivaldi, and other masters) and twinkling lights that any parent will tell you is their secret weapon to immediately calm down a fussy baby.

46 Parenting Products That Earned Their Thousands Of 5-Star Reviews, Gosh Darn It

MORE IN LIFE

Wellness

This Is What Grief Physically Feels Like

Food & Drink

Can Cooking Heal Us? Here’s What Experts Say.

Style & Beauty

The Profound Way That Keeping A Loved One’s Clothes Can Help You Grieve

Work/Life

5 Things Productivity Experts Do If They’ve Been Putting Off A Task

Home & Living

3 Easy Ways To Limit Your Exposure To Blue Light (Without Giving Up Your Devices)

Home & Living

This Experimental Dating Show Is A Top Series On Netflix Right Now

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Home & Living

This Action Comedy Sequel Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Shopping

The Sympathy Gifts That Brought Grieving People Some Actual Comfort

Shopping

28 Space-Saving Travel Products That You Wish You Had On Your Last Trip

Shopping

Amazon Is Having A Big Beauty Sale. Here Are 20 Things You Should Definitely Buy.

Shopping

Buy This Boutique-Worthy Outdoor Furniture From Target Before Someone Else Does

Shopping

Beats Earbuds (In Very Springy Colors) Are On Sale Right Now

Shopping

32 Cleaning Products You May Not Have Thought To Buy Until Adulthood

Shopping

31 Cult-Favorite TikTok Beauty Products To Do Yourself A Favor And Buy Already

Shopping

26 Unnecessarily Extra Products You’ll Be Glad You Own

Shopping

These Target Bedding Buys Will Save Hot Sleepers From Overheating

Relationships

13 Sex Questions You Probably Haven't Asked Your Partner — But Should

Parenting

For Parents Fearful Of Their Teens’ Social Media Use, Here’s Some Hope — And Advice

Work/Life

There's A Big New Ruling On What You're Allowed To Say About An Ex-Employer. Here's What It Means For You.

Shopping

These Are The Highest-Rated Long-Sleeve T-Shirts At Walmart

Parenting

25 Intimate Birth Photos That Capture The Beauty And Power Of Delivery

Shopping

Here Are 20 Things That Martha Stewart Is Shopping On Etsy

Shopping

36 Practical Products To Buy For Spring

Relationships

So Your Friend Asks You To Pick Them Up From The Airport. Are You Annoyed?

Home & Living

A New Viral Scam Call Is Really Terrifying People. Here's What You Need To Know.

Shopping

This Incredibly Popular Water Flosser Is 40% Off Right Now

Shopping

Give Your Wardrobe A Refresh During Nordstrom’s Spring Sale

Parenting

These Are Early Warning Signs That Your Child May Have Dyslexia

Shopping

These Are Useful Things To Have For Any Older Person Living Alone

Wellness

6 Common Phrases You May Not Realize Are Actually Fat-Shaming

Travel

The Best National Parks To Visit In The Spring

Wellness

Does Blinking A Lot Mean You're Lying?

Home & Living

The Rudest Things You Can Do As A Host

Shopping

Spring's Trendiest Shoe Is Surprisingly Wearable. We Found Options At Every Budget.

Shopping

33 Packing Tips For Traveling With Just Carry On Luggage

Parenting

27 Hilarious Realities Of Raising A Teenager

Travel

23 Destinations Travel Experts Return To Again And Again

Shopping

The Best Walking Shoes For Older Adults, According To Podiatrists

Style & Beauty

Momcore Isn't Just 'Bad Jeans' Anymore. It's Much More Toxic.