HuffPost Finds

24 Baby-Proofing Products That Parents Actually Swear By

You've goo goo ga got to check out these reviewer-favorite baby-proofing solutions.
By Mallory Mower, Samantha Wieder, BuzzFeed Shopping

Watching your little one grow and become curious about their surroundings is all fun and games until you realize even the smallest things in your home could be potential safety hazards. Luckily, there are tons of awesome products on the market that will make life with a little one both easier and safer. Best of all? Tons of parents swear by them! Keep on reading to find out the parent-approved baby-proofing products you’ll want to add to your cart ASAP.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

1
A pack of four self-closing outlets
Amazon
These go way beyond those crummy plastic caps. Plus, they will make your home look way less baby-proofed, while keeping little ones safe.

Promising review: "We have been behind the curve on babyproofing and bought a big pack of the plastic two-prong outlet covers. My kiddo is determined to stick anything and everything he can into outlets and wants so badly to peel the individual outlet covers off. I bought a four-pack of these covers and they are AMAZING! They're easy to install (just don't forget the little plastic spacer between the actual bare outlet and the back of the cover) and SO MUCH BETTER than the cheap plastic covers. For the outlets that were the kiddo's 'favorites' to try to bust into, these are SO GOOD. The amount of force needed to slide the plate over to use is more than a toddler can muster, but not hard for an adult. It's very easy to plug things in, and take them out, but the baby doesn't even mess with these outlets anymore because the thrill of death is beyond his tiny finger strength. Installing a few of these in high kid-traffic areas has been WELL worth it! Thanks for a great product." — Katie Ackerman

Get them from Amazon for $10.99.
2
A magnetic blind cord holder
Amazon
You can place this nice and high to keep window cords out of reach when your kiddo starts standing and reaching for everything.

Promising review: "I have 30 blinds in my house and, with a toddler and three cats, this makes for a lot of nuisances and potential dangers. I have installed these cord packs throughout the house and, while it was an initial investment, I am so glad I did. They look great, they do not impede our ability to open or close the blind quickly, they are easy to remove if I move or no longer need them, and most importantly, they keep the cords out of reach of curious kids and cats. I had one issue with a couple magnets and contacted the manufacturer, and received a replacement pronto. The person I communicated with was nice too (not a given)! I wholly recommend this product." — CK

Get a pack of two from Amazon for $13.99.
3
A set of five unbreakable flower vases
Amazon
They have suction cup bottoms for parents with curious children who seem to do their darndest to see what things look like shattered and scattered on the floor.

Get them from Amazon for $22.99+ (available in three colors).
4
A lever handle lock
Amazon
It'll help you ~handle~ every door you'd rather your baby not get into. Keep that pantry to yourself as long as possible! Once they're older, the snack storage will totally belong to your kids.

Promising review: "This is the only baby safety product I have found that works well for the lever-style door handles. It's fairly easy to operate one-handed and is very easy to install." — Chris Scott

Get it from Amazon for $12.76.
5
Or a knitted doorknob cover
A & B Studio / Etsy
It's to help you rock a baby-safe aesthetic.

Promising review: "These doorknob covers are perfect! I love it. It's made well and exactly what I needed. I would definitely buy again." — Pamela Pinchbeck

Get it from A & B Studio on Etsy for $8 (available in 12 colors).
6
A bath spout cover
Amazon
It's gonna be whaley useful if your kid loves squirming around during bathtime.

Promising review: "This fits my tub perfectly! It's super cute and functional. It easily went on and the spout still functions with no issues! I definitely feel more confident my little one's head is safe from bumps with this. I would recommend this product to anyone!" — S. Barry

Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
7
A refrigerator lock
Amazon
It's the key to keeping your kiddos out of the fridge. Your unbroken carton of eggs definitely appreciates your efforts.

Promising review: "This is a very nice item. It works great for keeping small children out of the fridge and from leaving the door open." — Thomas F Spaniola

Get a pack of two from Amazon for $22.99.
8
A pack of five clear stove knob covers
Amazon
So you can keep your pint-size chef from cooking up mischief in the kitchen.

Promising review: "My son was reaching for the knobs as soon as he was able to walk and talk enough. These covers did the trick by making it impossible for my 13-month-old to turn the knob without opening it." — Spartacus

Get them from Amazon for $12.95.
9
A toilet safety seal
Amazon
A solution for anyone who knows how crappy it is to wash a baby who just "washed" themselves with toilet water.

Promising review: "This is going on 16 months and still working. I don't have to worry about my water-loving baby playing in the toilet or flushing his toys down it (or worry he might drown himself in it, heaven forbid!). He is a pretty smart little dude (starting opening doors at 14 months), but he hasn't been able to figure out this lock. And he loves the toilet. I mean, loooves the toilet (who knew toilets could be so fascinating?) I literally can't keep him away. So I'd say this is a must-have for parents." — m

Get it from Amazon for $7.99.
10
A darn good lookin' portable crib
Amazon
It'll give your child a safe and secure place to snooze and play when you've got a million other things to do.

Promising review: "This travel crib exceeded my expectations! Folded, its roughly the same size and shape as my Pack and Play, but a little lighter. Unfolded is when it shines, it is slightly narrower and longer than a pack and play, ideal for my long toddler as she grows. She has to lay diagonal in other mini cribs, but here, she can lay straight with room to spare. I also love the little zippable 'door' at floor level, it really helps if I want to give her the freedom of getting out on her own. Both my kids were especially delighted with this too, they loved to use it as a 'tent' and play in the open crib. It gave them a special place to feel was theirs in a tight guest room." — Jade Klinger

Get it from Amazon for $119.99.
11
A pack of corner guards
Amazon
These are sure to make sharp surfaces safe while still letting your style stay sharp.

Get a pack of 12 from Amazon for $8.45.
12
A pack of nonslip bathtub stickers
Amazon
So you can prevent slip-ups during bath time.

Promising review: "I bought these so my baby wouldn't slip around when sitting in the tub. They work great (without these he would slide very easily). I had to buy two packs to cover the entire tub. They have been sticking really well and it's been six months of daily use for three people (follow the instructions and take the extra time to clean the tub thoroughly and use alcohol to rub it down, then apply). My only complaint is that dirt does seep a little under the outer edges, so the tub looks a little messy even though I've scrubbed it clean." — kikanator

Get a pack of 12 from Amazon for $6.99 (available in five colors).
13
A pack of four sliding door locks
Amazon
So you can secure patios and shower doors if your inquisitive kiddo has started exploring everything around them.

Promising review: "I live in military housing so it's always been hard to find good safety products that don't require drilling or leaving marks when removing. I was very hesitant when I got these. They looked like they couldn't possibly hold back my 2-year-old when he is on a mission to open our patio door. Due to how simple it was to lock and unlock and the adhesive. But how wrong I was to judge! First, the price is amazing for the amount you get. Secondly, they are beyond amazing. My son is pretty strong when it comes to our heavy patio door. Just ONE of these has stood up to him. Of course this does not replace parental supervision, but it is a nice sigh of relief to have a product help safety-proof one of our biggest issues! I live in military housing so it's always been hard to find good safety products that don't require drilling or leaving marks when removing. I highly recommend these!!!" — Chrystal

Get them from Amazon for $14.99.
14
A bedside bassinet
Amazon
A dreamy bedtime solution so you can keep your sweetheart safe and snug near you while you sleep. (It's great in particular for breastfeeding moms.)

Promising review: "This is a cute, trendy, functional bassinet! Overall, I think this is a great bassinet. I love that you can raise it up and down to the desired height. It also has a zip down side which is great for easy access and there is still a small side wall when it's down so the baby cannot fall out. It's very spacious, I have a three month old who is the size of an eight month old and there is still plenty of room. It seems like my son also really likes his new bed, his head is always pressed up against the side closest to me. It also has legs that allow it to slide it under your mattress and anchors to anchor to your bed if you should choose. Overall, I love the trendy design and functionality!" — Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $135.99+ (available in five colors).
15
A pair of safety straps
Amazon
It'll keep your heavy furniture (or television sets) from being pulled down by your tiny mountain climber.

Promising review: "I was so happy that I bought these! They are super strong and secure and easy to install. I have a one year old and five year old who both run around and bump into everything, not to mention climbing on stuff, and these give me peace of mind as a father. Definitely a great value and much cheaper than a trip to the emergency room. A definite must for any parents wanting to baby proof their home. I will continue to buy these for any future televisions I may have because I don’t like to mount my televisions to the wall. These are perfect for anyone living in an apartment as well, that way you don’t damage the walls." — Jamie Arredondo

Get a pack of two straps from Amazon for $8.78.
16
A pool gate
Amazon
It's sure to go swimmingly with safe summer fun, even when you have a water baby who would love jumping in when grown-ups aren't around.

Promising review: "This is LITERALLY a lifesaver when our grandchild is here. There's no way our 18-month-old grandchild can get through this sturdy netting, which is such a relief. We roll it to the side when we're not using it, so it's perfect! If we did not have this fence, our grandchild would go right to the pool every time. Now she plays and we have no worries that she will go into the pool." — Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $92.29 (available in two colors, and two sizes).
17
A four-pack of finger pinch guards
Amazon
You can attach these to any part of your door to keep them open at all times. No hurt fingers in your house!

Promising review: "These door guards are excellent! They are thick and sturdy. I'm able to put them on my inside doors with ease and they stay in place. My 16-month-old can not pull them off. The doors DO NOT shut with these on. You can put them on any side of the door. I have one door where my little one could pinch his fingers in the hinges. I'm able to insert the guard on the side with the hinge! The door barely moves open/closed and does prevent fingers from pinching. I highly recommend these." — HTHONLINE

Get them from Amazon for $8.95.
18
A crib tent
Amazon
Great for babies who are at the age where they think crawling out of the crib sounds a lot more fun than sleeping in it.

Promising review: "I have never written an Amazon review before, although I literally buy everything off Amazon and read reviews like crazy. However, this has LITERALLY SAVED MY LIFE and all parents must know. Two days after we brought our second child home from the hospital, our 20-month-old started flipping out of his crib so we transitioned to a toddler bed. I’ll save you the details (because if you’re reading this you clearly have young children and are sleep deprived) but we did not sleep for six straight days. I was desperate and bought this. Three days in and our son started sleeping through the night again. It’s been two glorious weeks of using this and I secretly hope he never grows out of it so we can use it forever." — Katie McDermott

Get it from Amazon for $64.98+ (available in two colors).
19
A bannister guard
Amazon
It's sure to help you breathe easy if your baby's first steps are the first time you realize you have to cover up your bannisters.

Promising review: "I can't say enough great things about this product. After I ordered it they sent me an e-mail with an illustrated installation guide with tips, VERY HELPFUL. I LOVE that the zip-ties are adjustable! I had to readjust them several times to get it looking great (I'm a perfectionist) It was easy to install and a great comfort to have it set up knowing that my little one will be safe. We have a split level and this works great!" — Andrea Miller

Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in two colors and two sizes).
20
A magnetic drawer lock
Amazon
It works so well you're gonna be attached to it from day one. The inside lock sticks on with a provided adhesive. Once you've applied it, be sure to find a nearby, high spot to hide the key so you don't lose it!

Promising review: "No kidding – these things are a gift from God himself. FINALLY, my young children are not getting into the cabinets and leaving handfuls of smashed up goldfish and tortilla chips in their wake. It's like a game to these little monsters. Thanks to these locks I have some sanity." — JT

Get a pack of two from Amazon for $14.89.
21
Or turning cabinet locks
Amazon
Perfect for anyone who is just as worried about losing the cabinet key as they are worried about their baby getting into the cabinets.

Promising review: "These work! I know a lot of us struggle finding good child protective locks/straps but these worked on my 3-year-old. Five minutes after installing he noticed them on the bathroom cabinet and they did not budge! I recommend before you peel and stick these to make note of measurements and clean the surface where you will install. They set up and install in less than 10 minutes! A++" — jennifer beaulieu mcgill

Get a pack of four from Amazon for $8.49.
22
A three-piece padded crib rail
Amazon
It'll protect your baby from bonks and keep your rail from being eaten alive when teething begins.

Promising review: "My husband and I absolutely love this product! More importantly, our teething 10-month-old does too. It adds character to the crib and gives the protection we were looking for. It's a great addition to our crib! This is an awesome product!" — Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in nine styles).
23
A window lock
Amazon
It'll let a fresh breeze into the room while still preventing your children from opening the windows wide enough to climb out.

Promising review: "We have a third floor playroom and my kids kept opening up the windows all the way to let some fresh air in. Between them horsing around and a toddler who gets into/climbs on everything, I wanted to make sure the window didn't get opened too far so everyone stayed safe. These have done the trick! It's very easy for someone to override them to get the window open all the way if needed, but they are out of reach for my younger kids and helps EVERYONE know where to stop when opening them. With the blinds down you don't even notice them. I plan to get more for the kids' bedrooms." — toinfinityandbiond

Get a pack of four from Amazon for $12.95.
24
And finally, a water thermometer
Amazon
It's here to make sure the temperature is just right and to remind you and your kiddo that rubber duckies really DO make bath time so much fun!

Promising review: "We use this when we bathe my son. I love being able to check water temperature because what my husband thinks is hot is different than what I think is hot. This solves that problem and our son is safe. The light is great because sometimes water splashes on the display and the numbers are harder to read. Even the beeping when too hot is great when you're filling up the tub and not looking at the temperature." — A. Hunsberger

Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in three styles).
shoppingBabiessafety