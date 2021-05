24 Baby-Proofing Products That Parents Actually Swear By

A pack of four self-closing outlets

These go way beyond those crummy plastic caps. Plus, they will make your home look way less baby-proofed, while keeping little ones safe."We have been behind the curve on babyproofing and bought a big pack of the plastic two-prong outlet covers.I bought a four-pack of these covers and they are AMAZING! They're easy to install (just don't forget the little plastic spacer between the actual bare outlet and the back of the cover) and SO MUCH BETTER than the cheap plastic covers. For the outlets that were the kiddo's 'favorites' to try to bust into, these are SO GOOD.It's very easy to plug things in, and take them out, but the baby doesn't even mess with these outlets anymore because the thrill of death is beyond his tiny finger strength. Installing a few of these in high kid-traffic areas has been WELL worth it! Thanks for a great product." — Katie Ackerman