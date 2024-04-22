This Disturbing British Miniseries Is The Top Show On Netflix Right Now

“Baby Reindeer” is currently the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.
The new British miniseries is an adaptation of comedian Richard Gadd’s autobiographical one-man show. A dramatic thriller, the series presents a fictionalized version of his real-life experience with a stalker.
“Baby Reindeer” premiered on Netflix on April 11 and features seven episodes, each ranging from 27 to 45 minutes long.
Read on for more trending shows of the moment across streaming services including Max, Hulu, Tubi and Amazon Prime Video.
“Conan O’Brien Must Go” is the most popular show on Max at the moment.
Released on April 18, the new travel show follows the late-night host as he travels to Norway, Argentina, Thailand and Ireland. A spin-off of his podcast “Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend,” the series also features fans previously featured on the pod.
One of the top shows on Hulu is “Under the Bridge,” which debuted on April 17 with the release of the first two episodes. New installments will drop every Wednesday through May 29.
The crime drama is based on Rebecca Godfrey’s 2005 book “Under the Bridge: The True Story of the Murder of Reena Virk” and stars Lily Gladstone as a police officer tasked with investigating the death of a teenage girl.
The new Amazon Freevee comedy series, “Dinner with the Parents,” premiered on April 18.
A remake of a British sitcom, the show revolves around two 20-something year old brothers who go to weekly family dinners at their parents’ house and the chaos that ensues every time. Michaela Watkins, Carol Kane, Dan Bakkedahl and Jon Glaser star.
The British dark comedy “Big Mood” became available for streaming to U.S. audiences on Tubi on April 19, three weeks after its Channel 4 premiere on March 28.
“Bridgerton” and “Derry Girls” star Nicola Coughlan and Lydia West play two best friends navigating challenges after a decade of closeness.