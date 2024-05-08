Nearly a month after “Baby Reindeer” debuted to critical acclaim and boffo ratings, Nava Mau is still trying to wrap her mind around its success.
“I’ve been overwhelmed by the sheer volume of people’s responses,” the actor told HuffPost. “It’s incredible that people are engaging with the story in their own language and in their own way. That’s all you can ever hope for as an artist.”
Advertisement
As Mau suggests, few recent series have generated as much feverish discourse among viewers as “Baby Reindeer,” unveiled on Netflix April 11. The psychological thriller follows fledging London comedian and bartender Donny Dunn (played by Richard Gadd), who becomes an object of infatuation for a middle-aged, socially inept woman, Martha (Jessica Gunning).
Over the course of the show’s seven episodes, Martha’s seemingly playful crush on Donny escalates into full-blown stalking, both at his workplace and his home. Donny’s only solace is his girlfriend, Teri (Mau), who is transgender.
Much of the buzz on “Baby Reindeer” has emphasized the ways in which Martha’s unhinged, increasingly violent behavior ends up forcing Donny to confront his own unresolved trauma, which stems from having been the victim of sexual assault. The series is an adaptation of Gadd’s one-man stage play, which was loosely ― and perhaps controversially ― based on his real-life experiences with a stalker in his early 20s.
Advertisement
At the same time, “Baby Reindeer” also presents a rarity in mainstream television in its nuanced portrayal of the relationship between Donny and Teri, who is the show’s most empathetic figure and a moral compass. Gadd, who is bisexual in real life, has confirmed that the woman who inspired the character of Teri was, in fact, transgender.
“It felt like the first time I’ve read a character who felt like she’d been written by somebody who’d actually known and loved a trans woman, so I fell in love with her, too,” Mau said. “I don’t think that means she’s got it all figured out. I don’t think that means that she always makes the best decisions. But at the very least, she loves herself enough to allow herself to take a leap and fall, because she knows she can get right back up again.”
Still, one point of contention among some viewers is whether “Baby Reindeer” depicts Donny’s attraction to Teri as possibly being the result of his experience being sexually abused by another man. A mostly positive NPR review argued that the series “repeatedly and clumsily conflates the horror of abuse with the simple fact of queer sexuality.”
Mau, for her part, offers a different take.
“The story that’s being told about Teri and Donny’s relationship is based on a truthfulness that’s rare to see on-screen,” she said. “I think there’s real power in that.”
Advertisement
She went on to note: “It’s not surprising that there are so many cisgender men in the world who don’t know how to deal with the shame and stigma that has been placed on trans people and those who love us. There’s no handbook, and oftentimes there’s no support, there’s no understanding. We’re all just figuring it out along the way.”
Mau, who was born in Mexico and grew up in California, has been turning her attention behind the camera lately, too. Earlier this month, she appeared in “All the Words But the One,” a short film she also wrote and directed, at the 2024 Maryland Film Festival.
“It explores questions about intimate partner violence, healing, accountability and forgiveness,” she said. “I specifically set out to write a character who hasn’t gone on the healing journey that I’ve gone on, and hasn’t had the kind of support that I’ve had, and finds herself in a new relationship without having healed the wounds of her past relationship.”
Though Mau admitted she was “still taking in what’s happening” in terms of her newfound fame, she’s hoping that the praise she’s received for “Baby Reindeer” will lay the groundwork for future projects.
Advertisement
“The reason I came to the world of television and film was to tell stories that inspire change, that empower Black and brown queer and trans people, that encourage us to have more grace with each other,” she said. “As a trans Latina woman, the roles that are available to me are very limited.”
“It’s common for someone like me to be very underestimated, to have to prove myself 10 times over,” she continued. “So I hope this work that I’ve done gives the people who make the decisions a little more confidence, because I’ve had that confidence.”
Our 2024 Coverage Needs You
It's Another Trump-Biden Showdown — And We Need Your Help
The Future Of Democracy Is At Stake
Our 2024 Coverage Needs You
Your Loyalty Means The World To Us
As Americans head to the polls in 2024, the very future of our country is at stake. At HuffPost, we believe that a free press is critical to creating well-informed voters. That's why our journalism is free for everyone, even though other newsrooms retreat behind expensive paywalls.
Our journalists will continue to cover the twists and turns during this historic presidential election. With your help, we'll bring you hard-hitting investigations, well-researched analysis and timely takes you can't find elsewhere. Reporting in this current political climate is a responsibility we do not take lightly, and we thank you for your support.
The 2024 election is heating up, and women's rights, health care, voting rights, and the very future of democracy are all at stake. Donald Trump will face Joe Biden in the most consequential vote of our time. And HuffPost will be there, covering every twist and turn. America's future hangs in the balance. Would you consider contributing to support our journalism and keep it free for all during this critical season?
HuffPost believes news should be accessible to everyone, regardless of their ability to pay for it. We rely on readers like you to help fund our work. Any contribution you can make — even as little as $2 — goes directly toward supporting the impactful journalism that we will continue to produce this year. Thank you for being part of our story.
It's official: Donald Trump will face Joe Biden this fall in the presidential election. As we face the most consequential presidential election of our time, HuffPost is committed to bringing you up-to-date, accurate news about the 2024 race. While other outlets have retreated behind paywalls, you can trust our news will stay free.
But we can't do it without your help. Reader funding is one of the key ways we support our newsroom. Would you consider making a donation to help fund our news during this critical time? Your contributions are vital to supporting a free press.
As Americans head to the polls in 2024, the very future of our country is at stake. At HuffPost, we believe that a free press is critical to creating well-informed voters. That's why our journalism is free for everyone, even though other newsrooms retreat behind expensive paywalls.
Our journalists will continue to cover the twists and turns during this historic presidential election. With your help, we'll bring you hard-hitting investigations, well-researched analysis and timely takes you can't find elsewhere. Reporting in this current political climate is a responsibility we do not take lightly, and we thank you for your support.