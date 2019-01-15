17 Funny Tweets That Sum Up How Parents Feel About 'Baby Shark'

Now that it’s cracked Billboard’s Hot 100 chart, there’s no doubt the children’s song “Baby Shark” has become somewhat of a phenomenon. And parents know the wrath of the addictive tune all too well.

The origins of the repetitive song aren’t certain, but many people have said they learned different versions of it years ago as a kid at summer camp or a similar outing. Today, little ones can find it on YouTube, thanks to children’s education brand Pinkfong, which is part of entertainment company SmartStudy, based in Seoul, South Korea. Pinkfong’s “Baby Shark Dance” video has racked up more than 2 billion views since it was posted in 2016.

The funny parents of Twitter, of course, have weighed in on the viral song, sharing their questions of how in the world their kids can listen to it over and over again and sometimes even admitting they love the song as much as their little ones.

Check out their hilarious tweets about “Baby Shark” below.

I’d like to think when I die, my last thoughts will be of my family, but it’ll probably be that dang Baby Shark song — Robert Knop (@FatherWithTwins) December 7, 2018

Interviewer: What’s the best and worst parts about being a parent?



Best: Receiving unconditional love from a person you created

Worst: Baby shark do do do do do... — Toni Hammer (@realtonihammer) October 15, 2018

The opening scene in Blade except it’s my kids with a bottle of syrup dancing to the techno remix of Baby Shark. — MotherPlaylist (@MotherPlaylist) October 27, 2018

I’m thinking people who claim a song on the radio is overplayed after hearing twice in the same hour have probably never listened to Baby Shark 47 consecutive times.#Dadlife #Parenting — TwinzerDad (@TwinzerDad) December 15, 2018

What level of parenting have you reached when you actually LIKE Baby Shark? — Walking Outside In Slippers (@WalkingOutside) October 18, 2018

I’m not normally a person who seeks revenge, but understand that if you have ever gifted one of my kids with a toy that makes excessive noise, I will show up at your doorstep for your kid’s next birthday with a karaoke machine that plays only the Baby Shark Song. — Goldfish and Chicken Nuggets (@gfishandnuggets) October 25, 2018

Sorry I started singing Baby Shark when you mentioned your infant was teething. — Sara Says Stop (@PetrickSara) October 8, 2018

MY MOM: "I'll take the kids and let you catch up on some sleep."



ME: "Thanks!" [Closes eyes...drifts to sleep]



--5 minutes later--



MY MOM + KIDS: [sing loudly] "Baby shark"



ME: pic.twitter.com/1kq6oJPgDU — JΛCQUΞS (@jnyemb) November 11, 2018

You think you've got problems? I have the Baby Shark song stuck in my head again. My kids are 21. — Housewife of Hell (@HousewifeOfHell) January 10, 2019

They played baby shark as part of the show at our church's trunk or treat, so I'm guessing we'll be seeing a decrease in families attending the church now 😄 — InnerMomalogues (@IMomalogues) November 1, 2018

My wife tried to introduce Baby Shark to the brat. I literally yelled out “WHAT ARE YOU DOING? WHY WOULD YOU DO THAT? STOP IMMEDIATELTLY.”



I’m stuck w/ Pete the Cat. I refuse to live under the Baby Shark regime. #DGProper — Elon James White (@elonjames) November 3, 2018

You know you're a mom when the drive thru tenant asks if that's "Baby Shark" playing in the background while you order your double bacon deluxe cheeseburger. — Tresa | The Mom Blog WI (@TheMomBlogWI) September 13, 2018

A full 14% of my time is just watching my kids and their friends run around the house blasting #BabyShark — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) January 10, 2019

You actually win parenting if you don’t lose your mind whilst listening to the Baby Shark song on repeat. — Mommy Owl (@Lhlodder) October 18, 2018

I want to meet a person who has never heard the song baby shark, shake their hand in admiration then sing it to them so we can both be stuck in baby shark hell together #momlife #patfrat #momsquad #parenting — busybeemommy (@busybeemommy1) October 28, 2018

"Baby Shark" was stuck in my head, so I decided to listen to "What does the Fox Say?"



Turns out solving one problem can actually create a much worse problem.#parenting #momlife #dadlife — Richard Dean (@dad_on_my_feet) May 9, 2018