20 Practical (And Cute) Baby Shower Gifts That Reviewers Swear By

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
A simple yet high-quality canvas growth chart
Promising review:
"Nice little baby shower gift. The mother to be absolutely loved it.
And to those wondering if it's accurate, it is. You just have to place it a few inches off the ground since the first foot is short. Good design since it will clear molding and you can attach the top and bottom flat against the wall." — D. L.Get it from Amazon for $13.99 (available in two colors).
A mushroom pacifier and teether
Note:
Please supervise your baby when using this, and make sure it's never flipped inside out. Promising review: "Perfect baby shower gift.
I bought this for my daughter when she was 2 months old for teething and since then, I’ve bought it for every one of my friends with babies.
My daughter was obsessed with it for months. She’s a year old now so it’s not her favorite toy anymore, but it still is one she loves to chew on." — AlexGet it from Amazon for $6.99 (available in five colors).
An adorable Skip Hop three-stage whale-shaped tub
Promising review:
"I wanted to gift something very useful to the new parents, and this sure did it. Everyone at the shower kept trying to guess what the big wrapped box was at the present table — voila! — surprise! They love love loved it and
saved it for last." — KamiGet it from Amazon for $35.99.
Or a blooming bath lotus
The bath lotus is designed with four movable petals to perfectly fit in any sink and is recommended for babies 0–6 months old.Promising Review:
"Got this for a girlfriend for her shower since I wanted to surprise her with something she hadn’t registered for. Since the babies been born she hasn’t used the big, plastic baby bath seat once but has only used the flower. It’s light, soft, washes easily, and her son looks adorable in it. Great present.
" — LauraGet it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in nine colors).
And a set of handy starter spoons
The set includes a stage one spoon and stage two spoon. The stage one spoon doubles as a teether and is designed to introduce babies to holding utensils and exploring purees as they soothe their sore gums. The stage two spoon is capable of holding more food and can even be loaded with solids for the child to grab and eat.Note:
The spoons don't have a stopper, so please supervise your babies to make sure they don't stick the spoon too far back in their mouth. Recommended for ages 6 months+.Promising review:
"I hesitated to buy these just because I managed fine with my first baby without them. My second is now 8 months and likes to take the spoon from me and feed himself. These made it so much easier. He can put it in his mouth at whatever angle and he just gums the spoon. Even my husband, who thinks the only necessary baby item is a car seat said, "These are awesome! He loves it!" One spoon (orange) is for thicker foods and the blue spoon is for thinner foods. Baby also loves to gum on these as he is teething. A good buy and a perfect baby item addition to a baby shower gift.
" — Carrie BradshawGet a set from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in three colors and packs of two, four or six spoons).
A footprint and handprint kit
Promising review:
"This is such a cute and unique gift. I just gave it to my cousin for a baby shower and she absolutely adored it.
It’s something that she can personalize and keep forever and it comes packaged so nice just wrap and go!!" — ramneetPromising review:
"Product was as described. Product was delivered as told on time and in good shape. The expectant parents were thrilled with their baby gift as no one else at the shower had anything remotely resembling this gift. Great gift for expectant parents!! — RoachGet it from Amazon for $19.95.
A lightweight plush rocker
Promising review:
"Bought as a baby shower gift and everyone raved about how adorable it is. Worth the money." — MommaFreeGet it from Amazon for $126.99 (available in 19 styles).
A portable Fisher-Price dome with a canopy and a cushion
Promising review:
"I purchased this as a baby shower gift. They weren't registered anywhere, and wanted to get something very different but functional. Mom, dad and baby looooove it. It's my new 'go to' gift when I don't know what to get
." — LindaGet it from Amazon for $59.97+ (available in seven styles).
A pack of brightly colored stacking cups
Bonus: These have holes in the bottom for water play and come with a cute star ring to keep them together.Promising review:
"I have not met a baby/child that isn't obsessed with these. It's weird how much kids love these things! And not just for a short time, but for like many years. I have gotten this for all my friends' baby showers and they all say this is one thing they use the most. Just get it
." — Katy BradleyPromising review:
"These are legit the best thing you can buy for your baby. I know you’re going to read this and be like “they’re just cups...seriously?” Dead. A**. Serious. My baby LOVES THESE. She’s actually obsessed. We purchased them at 5 months and she’s 10 now and still plays with them daily. She teethes on them, bangs them together, knocks over the tower I build. And laughs the entire time. We now have three sets (upstairs, downstairs and bathtub toys) They're easy to clean and best part under $5. I pop these bad boys in my baby shower gifts because they’re so inexpensive and such a great useful toy."
— Kait H.Get a pack of eight from Amazon for $4.99.
An inexpensive portable white noise machine
Promising review:
"Very pleased with this product. It is one of my go-to baby shower gifts now. I love the portability of it.
We have used it on car seat, stroller, in travel bassinet. The clip could be made a little differently to avoid the sound machine slipping off at times if bumped, but for the money you can't beat it! This product has helped my little one take naps while on-the-go. Wish I had bought it for my 1st son too!" — Ryan&AprilGet it from Amazon for $16.99.
A "Taco Tuesday" gift set
Promising review:
"Oh my goodness, these are just so cute. Purchased to go along with a baby burrito blanket for a baby shower gift. It was a hit. The mom and dad to be loved them.
Definitely well worth it. They look well made, and honestly they were just adorable." — StephanieGet it from Amazon for $7.99.
A chic Boon drying rack
Promising review: "
Gave as a baby shower gift and she’s said she loves it!! It is super cute and functional too. Great for drying anything really, I may get another for my home :)" — mickele hieronymusGet it from Amazon for $23.07.
And a whale-shaped bath spout cover
Plus, it comes with an adjustable strap to fit snugly on any faucet.Promising review:
"This is such a great product that I have given it to several friends for their baby shower whether they registered for it or not.
The recipients have told me how useful this is during bath time with their infants. Definitely recommend." — ACMGet it from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in two colors).
An ingenious FridaBaby syringe and pacifier combo dispenser
Promising review:
"Best gift for new moms! Genius item for giving LO medicine, breastmilk, gripe water! This is my new baby shower gift!
My husband and I discovered this when searching other fridababy items online and our LO was ~3 months. Wish we found it sooner because we were syringe and bottle feeding him from day one because he couldn't bf due to tongue and lip tie. It is so versatile! We used it for giving his reflux meds...always came out the side of his mouth with just a syringe, gripe water when fussy, and gripe water or breastmilk during take off and landing on flights when he was not hungry. We continue to use for ibuprofen when he is sick, gripe water when fussy, and bm or gripe for take off and landing on flights when he doesn't need to it but we need to keep him sucking to help his ears. This item is genius and so worth the low price. Giving it to every new mom I know! " — C RossGet it from Amazon for $11.04.
A baby nail trimmer in a lovely case
Promising review:
"I got this as a gift for my baby shower and this is by far the best gift ever. You can touch your baby's skin with the file and it wont hurt them. My son is 1-1/2-years-old and we still use it on him all the time. He doesn't fight me to file his nails either. Like everyone else I was afraid that I was going to hurt him when clipping his nails. This is the best gift ever. I buy it for every baby shower I attend! I am constantly recommending it
." — Antonio FriasGet it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in two colors).
A 3-in-1 night-light, sound machine and time-to-rise device
Promising review:
"This is by far the best night light and sound machine on the market! The fact that it combines a sound machine and a nightlight is ideal, and that you can control it remotely from your phone is an even better selling point. I especially love that it will grow with my child as a Time to Rise "clock". This is now my go-to baby shower gift because every family needs one in their home. Don't question it, just buy it. You won't be disappointed
." — TtaGet it from Amazon for $59.99.
A huggable Gund animated elephant stuffie
Promising review:
"Both my boys have LOVED this toy. So much so that it is one of my go-to baby shower gifts.
No one wants another stuffed animal, but this one, being gender neutral, soft, cuddly, short sing-songy, plays peekaboo, and makes your baby smile and hug it. So. Worth. It." — RebeccaPromising review:
"This is the cutest toy ever for a newborn baby. The elephant ears play peek-a-boo ,and it sings a song and entertains them for hours. I got it for a coworker who is having twins so I had to buy two. My coworker returned to work and told me it was the best baby shower gift she has ever received
." —Paris SandersGet it from Amazon for $34.99.
A set of safe-to-chew-on pastel silicone stacking blocks
Promising review:
"Bought these for my 3-month-old and she loves them! The colors are great and they are easily washed. They fit into each other for stacking and they are soft on the gums. Definitely buying these for baby showers from now on! 💕😁" — Amazon customerGet a pack of 12 from Amazon for $19.99.
A super-soft baby blanket
Bonus: The blanket comes with two milestone markers and an organic bandana bib. Promising review:
"Purchased this blanket for a baby shower of my friend and wanted to check it before giving as a present. Honestly is way much better than my expectations. The packaging is very good. Comes with a bandana bib and two photo props. Can't think of a better present for my friend's baby shower.
The fabric is thick and very soft, feels really perfect. I would definitely recommend it." — deniaGet it from Amazon for $24.99.
Soft-soled hightop sneakers
Promising review:
"These shoes are just too cute. I got them for my two newborn granddaughters. They were a big hit at my daughter-in-law's baby shower.
I'd recommend."— BevibabyGet them from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in 55 colors and in sizes 0–18 months).