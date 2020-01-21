55 Hilarious And Relatable Tweets About Baby Showers

The baby shower is a time-honored prenatal ritual. It’s also an opportunity for awkward, strange and amusing situations.
Many moms, dads and non-parents have shared hilarious anecdotes and musings about baby showers on Twitter. Keep scrolling for 55 funny and relatable tweets about baby showers.
The only way I can get excited at a baby shower is if I pretend that instead of babies, everyone is talking about burritos— Eliza Bayne (@ElizaBayne) October 25, 2019
[baby shower]— Lurkin' Mom (@LurkAtHomeMom) March 2, 2017
"Cherish every moment!"
"Greatest joy on earth!"
Me: Ever have someone kneel on ur abdomen while ur dying of a stomach flu?
A pack of coyotes shrieking at 4 AM is less unsettling if you imagine they're all watching someone open presents at a baby shower.— Elizabeth Hackett (@LizHackett) October 16, 2019
[Baby shower]— SpacedMom (@copymama) October 13, 2019
Mom-to-be, opening my gift: What's this?
Me: A lock box.
MTB: For what?
Me: Your office supplies: tape, scissors, pens...
MTB:
Me: You'll thank me in 5 years.
"YOU GOT HER PREGNANT, BIG DEAL!" I joke-yelled to my best friend's partner at their baby shower in front of a few older guests who did not know I was joking at all.— Anne T. Donahue (@annetdonahue) October 14, 2018
A baby shower game requested everyone write parenting advice on a notecard, so I wrote down my favorite margarita recipe.— Sara Says Stop (@PetrickSara) May 9, 2016
{baby shower for first time mom}— Mom On The Rocks (@mom_ontherocks) December 26, 2019
Me: Sometimes they’re allergic to the word no for months at a time. They break out in tantrums.
Sometimes they hate you just looking at you.
And sometimes they...
Friend: *takes my sparkly blue drink* Ok, that’s quite enough for you.
Parents-to-be should enjoy that baby shower, because it's the last time parenting will ever again be a party or a piece of cake.— Walking Outside in Slippers (@WalkingOutside) November 30, 2019
Ladies, choose your friends wisely. Because your bridal/baby shower will be as nice or as raggedy as they are.— Akilah Green (@akilahgreen) April 18, 2018
"Will there be alcohol there?"— Swishergirl (@Swishergirl24) July 31, 2013
-
~ the only thing I need to know about your baby shower
What not to say at a baby shower:— TheBabyLady (@thebabylady7) July 26, 2017
You look MUCH bigger than I expected!
I'm day drinking and the only person who really gets me at this baby shower is this crying baby.— Jennifer McAuliffe (@JenniferJokes) March 19, 2017
*Friend opening iPad I gave her for her baby shower*— Mommy Cusses (@mommy_cusses) December 29, 2016
Her: But screentime is-
Me: -Shh
Her: Not until they're 2-
Me: *smothering her* Shhhhhh
Welcome to motherhood, everything will be sticky for the foreseeable future.— here comes the son (@idtweetforever) November 5, 2016
*honest baby shower card
The next goddamn baby shower I get invited to is getting a set of over-crib, pastel nursery letters that spell out S H I T M A C H I N E.— Be Best Mancino-Williams (@Manda_like_wine) February 4, 2016
I think I'm going to start giving poster boards as baby shower gifts. They may not need them now, but they will LOVE me in 6-10 years.— Divergent Mama (@Divergentmama) December 19, 2019
Sorry I got shitfaced at your baby shower and told you about how sexual I found George of the Jungle as a kid— Sophia Benoit (@1followernodad) April 2, 2016
“Prepare for kids by getting as little sleep as possible and then release multiple feral animals into your home. Congrats!”— Maryfairyboberry (@MaryJustice86) April 13, 2019
-Me. And my congrats speech at a baby shower.
hello i’m at my best friend’s baby shower eating shrimp and talking true crime and murder so YES ABSOLUTELY involve me in your children’s lives— Anne T. Donahue (@annetdonahue) November 19, 2017
Shopping for a Baby Shower:— Some Boys' Mother (@someboysmother) June 3, 2019
*ugh, really?
*you have genuinely terrible taste
*that's dumb, you're dumb, you'll never use that
*fine 'add to cart'
And do you know why? Because👏🏻you👏🏻always👏🏻purchase👏🏻from👏🏻the👏🏻registry👏🏻only👏🏻
*Uses finger to write TIME HEALS ALL WOMBS in the frosting of the cake at your baby shower— Babies Daddy (@dshack8) December 16, 2014
*At baby shower*— Maryfairyboberry (@MaryJustice86) October 12, 2019
Her- *opens mine* Umm, the gifts were supposed to be for the baby’s bathtime, not mine.
Me- When the baby bathes, so will you.
A baby shower really should just be a toddler sneezing on the new mother's face from 3 cm away. Because there's no gift like the truth.— The 21st Century SAHM (@21stcenturysahm) August 29, 2016
Saturday, I went to a baby shower, so the word “baby” came up once or twice.— Sarah Sweeney (@heysarahsweeney) February 26, 2019
Now, Instagram serves me *nothing* but mom-related ads.
[throws phone into the Hudson lives device-free in isolation as a mute for eternity]
Me trying to plan a baby shower when I know nothing about babies and am also part baby myself 🙃🙃🙃🙃🙃🙃 pic.twitter.com/JzMfQpjky6— Gena-mour Barrett (@SmileGena) December 12, 2016
I've never not frantically wrapped the gift in the car outside the baby shower.— Elizabeth Hackett (@LizHackett) May 20, 2017
Well, I happen to think "Will there be weed?" was a perfectly appropriate way to RSVP to your baby shower.— Randi Lawson (@RandiLawson) December 31, 2013
Your water just broke so your canceling the baby shower? This is why I hate u. Always doing stuff like this.— Luwanda (@LuwandaJenkins) June 6, 2016
My kids are perpetually and understandably confused about what takes place at a baby shower— Andrew Knott (@aknott21) March 27, 2017
What sounds better, ‘you’re fucked’ or ‘just you wait, you’re so fucked’ I want this baby shower card to be perfect— Vision Bored (@VisionBored1) November 13, 2019
My son is almost 11 and I still haven't sent one thank you note for the baby shower gifts pic.twitter.com/OhzcsGkrmj— Laurie Kilmartin Sacramento Punch Feb 13-16 (@anylaurie16) September 20, 2017
[enters friend's baby shower] here is a baby scarf I knit myself except I don't knit so here is a ball of yarn & my condolences— keely flaherty (@keelyflaherty) April 3, 2015
Me: Will there be beer at that thing today?— James Breakwell, Exploding Unicorn (@XplodingUnicorn) March 18, 2017
Wife: It's your sister's baby shower
Me:
Wife: It's your family. Of course there will be beer
honestly what’s a baby shower if you don’t faintly hear a passionate discussion about North Korea while opening gifts— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 28, 2018
Spent $26 on a stuffed llama from Anthropologie for my friend's baby shower because, if I've learned anything from being a mother, she'll probably definitely not need it but omg it's so cute.— ωнαтѕαяαнѕαι∂ (@tinyandtired) March 27, 2019
Inviting all my high school bullies to our baby shower, proving to them once and for all that I've totally had sex— The Dad (@thedad) April 2, 2019
Look if I give you a baby shower present I'm naming your baby— Jennifer McAuliffe (@JenniferJokes) April 6, 2017
My wife asked me to order petit fours for a baby shower and when they asked what kind I said chicken salad because I thought that was a fancy name for tiny sandwiches.— Simon Holland (@simoncholland) August 30, 2019
At baby shower-— MumInBits (@MumInBits) June 23, 2019
Karen: motherhood is such a magical experience, my kids inspire me every day-
Boy twin: *flings humus onto Karen’s shirt*
Me: I hear you Karen, sometimes I could just burst with pride
Every baby shower I go to I get the happy couple a DustBuster. It's never on their registry but it's more useful than a wipe warmer.— my busted ass (@MommaUnfiltered) October 11, 2014
Next baby shower I go to, I'm gifting the mom to be with a few bottles of wine and a few Lush bath bombs.— Professor Charles Nigxavier (@Steph_I_Will) June 4, 2017
22 baby shower dresses that'll inspire you to get an IUD https://t.co/QgLdmaklgw— Erin 🔮 Ryan (@morninggloria) August 13, 2017
Sorry I brought a baby shaped piñata to your baby shower— moody monday (@mdob11) July 17, 2014
Baby Shower Registry: We’re asking for only cruelty free products...— Sara Says Stop (@PetrickSara) March 4, 2018
Me: Oh, you sweet innocent thing, nothing about parenthood is cruelty free.
A girl who hated me as a teen is at the same baby shower I'm at do I tell her I invented Post-Its or skip right to dancing to Cyndi Lauper?— Anne T. Donahue (@annetdonahue) November 1, 2015
Be kind, for everyone you meet is fighting a hard battle.— MyMomologue (@MyMomologue) February 11, 2019
For instance, I attended a 3 hour baby shower over the weekend. So, yeah, I’ve seen some shit.
Sorry I referred to your baby shower as a gift extortion party.— Swishergirl (@Swishergirl24) February 4, 2014
I'm at a baby shower, in a room full of married and engaged women. Just in case you were wondering how many beers I've had.— Slightly funny Jew (@Dani_Feld) May 10, 2014
Cleaning out the closet and wondering if baby's 2nd birthday is too late to send out all these thank you notes from the baby shower— Not Another Pinterest Mom (@snarkymomtobe) November 25, 2019
Sorry I spilled fruit punch all over the white carpet at your baby shower, I was helping you practice.— Marl (@Marlebean) July 10, 2018
*Poops in my pants*
Get used to it.
If you are expecting but already have 2 or more kids, I’m giving you a megaphone and a case of Red Bull for your baby shower.— TheBabyLady (@thebabylady7) July 23, 2018
You can thank me later.
Me: I'd really like to come to your baby shower, but under the circumstances...I don't think I should.— Salty Mermaid Entertainment (@saltymermaident) August 13, 2018
Her: What circumstances?
Me:...I have kids.
Friend's baby shower: Aw nice, a nursing pillow.— Scary Mommy (@ScaryMommy) July 26, 2019
Best Friend's baby shower: You know that thing can double as a hemorrhoid pillow.
I'm throwing my younger sister a babyshower tomorrow, if anyone wondering why theres a toaster by the bathtub.— Jennifer McAuliffe (@JenniferJokes) March 19, 2017
adorable if literal: baby shower— snowjob ☃️ (@canadasandra) June 7, 2016