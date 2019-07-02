Trump Baby Blimp Will Appear At Trump's July 4 Military Display. Kind Of.

President Donald Trump is getting an unwelcome visitor during his big boy July 4 military display in Washington, but he may not know it’s there.

A guest is also scheduled to make an appearance: the infamous Trump baby blimp used around the world to mock the president. The National Park Service on Monday signed off on a permit by activist group Codepink to feature the balloon, but it included some caveats that might deflate the impact.

“The permit ... does not allow the balloon to be filled with any helium, only air, and the permit is not in the location we requested – within line of sight of the Lincoln Memorial where President Trump will be speaking,” Codepink said in a press release obtained by USA Today.

During the president’s recent visit to the U.K., the 20-foot balloon featuring a diaper-wearing Trump soared above Parliament Square.

Trump said after seeing the blimp fly in London a year earlier that it made him “feel unwelcome.”