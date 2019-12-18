Hospital Dresses Newborns As Baby Yoda And Ridiculously Adorable They Are

’Tis the season to be Baby Yoda!

Babies born at UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital in Pittsburgh this holiday season are being dressed up as the cute little green creature from the new Disney Plus “Star Wars” spinoff series “The Mandalorian.”

The infants are wearing tiny onesies emblazoned with Yoda-esque phrases, such as “Cute I Am” and “Merry I Must Be.” And, for a festive twist, they are also donning Santa caps with green Yoda-style ears ― crocheted by nurse Caitlin Pechin.

“These babies are out of this galaxy cute,” the hospital captioned a Facebook post featuring photographs of the babies on Monday.

“The cuteness force is strong with our #MageeHolidayBabies!” the hospital wrote on Twitter:

The cuteness force is strong with our #MageeHolidayBabies! pic.twitter.com/IkMRFlKZAD — UPMC (@UPMC) December 16, 2019

The hospital’s tradition of dressing newborns up is decades old, reported WPVI-TV. “It’s wonderful to see our parents look at their babies in these adorable little outfits and share them with everyone,” said chief nursing officer Patty Genday. “It’s a great experience for them.”

The hospital staff last month celebrated World Kindness Day by surprising Joanne Rogers, the wife of the late TV star Fred “Mister” Rogers, with newborns dressed up in his iconic style:

OMG! These newborns dressed up as Mister Rogers are making it a beautiful day in the neighborhood. https://t.co/w0vWLBB6Rk pic.twitter.com/daqoWgtVgf — Good Morning America (@GMA) November 14, 2019

In July, babies were dressed up as little gherkins in honor of Pittsburgh’s Picklesburgh celebration.