Baby Yoda Eating A Macaron On 'The Mandalorian' Is 'Too Adorable'

This cookie made the internet’s heart crumble.
Baby Yoda ate what looks like a macaron on the new episode of “The Mandalorian,” and it was just too adorable for fans on Twitter.
The little green one, aka The Child, has consumed Frog Lady eggs and a spider-like creature in previous installments of the “Star Wars” series, but his latest culinary adventure proved to be the sweetest.
“Literally the most WHOLESOME thing EVER!!” one viewer wrote.
So here’s what happened. (Spoiler alert!)
Baby Yoda, whom Mando has left in school on Nevarro, holds out his hand to a classmate who’s eating one of the cookies. The kid refuses, and Baby Yoda uses the Force to pilfer them.
His cute little squeaks and munching noises put the scene over the top.
