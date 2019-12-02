Baby Yoda Fights Darth Sidious In Brilliant 'Star Wars' Fan Video

Baby Yoda is one wee green fighting machine ― thanks to editing from “Star Wars” fan filmmaker MaxeBaumannFilms2013.
Watch (below) the lovable creature from the Disney Plus series “The Mandalorian” take on Darth Sidious in a lightsaber duel borrowed from Jedi Master Yoda’s smackdown with the Sith Lord in “Revenge of the Sith.”
We can understand how Sidious can be a tad overconfident when he sees the adorable alien fly in on a basket-like aircraft. “Now you will experience the full power of the dark side,” he threatens Baby Yoda.
Dude, you shouldn’t have said that.
REAL LIFE. REAL NEWS. REAL VOICES.
Help us tell more of the stories that matter from voices that too often remain unheard.