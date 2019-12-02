Baby Yoda Fights Darth Sidious In Brilliant 'Star Wars' Fan Video

Baby Yoda is one wee green fighting machine ― thanks to editing from “Star Wars” fan filmmaker MaxeBaumannFilms2013.

Watch (below) the lovable creature from the Disney Plus series “The Mandalorian” take on Darth Sidious in a lightsaber duel borrowed from Jedi Master Yoda’s smackdown with the Sith Lord in “Revenge of the Sith.”

We can understand how Sidious can be a tad overconfident when he sees the adorable alien fly in on a basket-like aircraft. “Now you will experience the full power of the dark side,” he threatens Baby Yoda.

Dude, you shouldn’t have said that.