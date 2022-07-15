Director Of Iconic Film Shreds Disney For 'Shamelessly' Stealing Baby Yoda

It turns out not everyone loves Baby Yoda.

The little star of “The Mandalorian” made the Disney+ show a global smash. But Joe Dante, director of the 1984 hit “Gremlins,” said the character’s look was “shamelessly” lifted from his iconic character.

“I think the longevity of (the films) is really key to this one character (Gizmo), who is essentially like a baby,” Dante told the San Francisco Chronicle. “Which brings me, of course, to the subject of Baby Yoda, who is completely stolen and is just out-and-out copied. Shamelessly, I would think.”

You decide:

Baby Yoda, a.k.a. Grogu, and Gizmo the Mogwai Lucasfilm/Warner Bros.

Grogu didn’t always look quite like what viewers know today. Filmmaker Jon Favreau, creator of the series, recently shared various concepts for the character and the thought process that went into it.