Did Laura Dern See Baby Yoda At An NBA Game? A Pressing Mystery

Few things could enhance the Baby Yoda discourse that has dominated the internet in recent weeks, but if anyone could, it’s Laura Dern.

In an interview with Variety, the actor alleged that she saw the actual Baby Yoda ― a deliriously cute puppet featured prominently in Disney+’s “The Mandalorian” ― out and about at a basketball game.

No, you’re not hallucinating. Dern genuinely said she saw Baby Yoda in the wild. When asked if she’s seen Baby Yoda, with no context as to where she would’ve seen the puppet, she answered: “Yes I did. I think he was at a basketball game. That’s all I’m gonna say.”

She went on to say she thinks she saw him at a basketball game and then clarified “it was NBA.”

Laura Dern says that she saw #BabyYoda at a basketball game: "That's all I'm going to say" pic.twitter.com/i87ves5tn4 — Variety (@Variety) December 3, 2019

It’s unclear if the remark was just Dern being cheeky, but it honestly does not matter.

The idea of Baby Yoda bopping around on its own ― in the presence of Laura Dern ― is so satisfying we don’t want to imagine it’s not real.

At any rate, HuffPost has reached out to Disney+ and the NBA to confirm or deny any Baby Yoda sightings.