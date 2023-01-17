Baby Yoda's Badass Powers Grow In New Trailer For 'The Mandalorian' Season 3

“The Mandalorian” is back for its third season, and a new trailer released during Monday night’s NFL playoff game shows how little Grogu’s powers may be growing.

The new season of the show set in the Star Wars universe, which kicks off March 1 on Disney+, takes place after the events of last year’s “Book of Boba Fett.” In that series, Grogu ― aka The Child, aka Baby Yoda ― quit his Jedi training with Luke Skywalker to rejoin space daddy Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal).

“Being a Mandalorian’s not just learning about how to fight,” Din explains to Grogu in the trailer. “You also have to know how to navigate the galaxy. That way, you’ll never be lost.”

The two head off to the ruined planet of Mandalore, where Mando hopes to redeem himself for the transgression of taking off his helmet. The trailer also shows lightsaber-wielding Jedi facing some unseen menace, a cantina for droids, a Kowakian monkey-lizard and oodles of Mandalorians... ending with Baby Yoda making short work of a creature with ill intentions.

Grogu has shown off some serious power before, but it usually leaves him drained.

In this case, however, he appears to emerge from the encounter no worse for the wear, at least in the quick clip shown in the teaser.

See the full trailer below:

Season 3 will also feature series holdovers Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan, Carl Weathers as Greef Karga, Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon and Amy Sedaris as Peli Motto. Christopher Lloyd will also appear in a still-unknown guest role.