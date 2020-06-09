BabyNames.Com Makes Powerful Statement In Support Of Black Lives Matter

As protesters continue to take a stand against police violence and racial injustice, many brands and businesses have issued statements in support of the Black community and Black Lives Matter movement. Some of their messages have garnered wide praise while others have received criticism for relying on seemingly empty platitudes.

One particularly powerful example of an effective comment came from a surprising source: a baby names website.

BabyNames.com

BabyNames.com added its compelling message to the top of its homepage, showing solidarity with the Black community. It lists the names of more than 100 Black Americans killed by police officers or civilians in the U.S.

“Each of these names was somebody’s baby,” it reads. The lower right-hand corner features the hashtag #blacklivesmatter.

ok baby names dot com go off pic.twitter.com/4jkDQHKsDP — bij (@bijanstephen) June 9, 2020

BabyNames.com founder Jennifer Moss told HuffPost she felt obliged as a mother and ally to make the statement.

“I saw the names listed on NPR, and they broke my heart. I knew then I wanted to include them in our company’s statement,” she said. “I am a parent, and it just came from my heart.”

The BabyNames.com message, which site visitors can collapse if they wish, has been shared far and wide on social media like Twitter, where one tweet has received more than 300,000 likes.

Whoa. I'm so very not pregnant. Just want you to go to https://t.co/jcy5peRD1x and have a look and a cry. — amber ruffin (@ambermruffin) June 9, 2020

So there are utterly standard, boilerplate, everyone-uses-the-same-font-and-layout-and-language statements from companies and sites on BLM... and then sometimes you find something like this. Give it a click.https://t.co/y6JhjvMuYa — Elliott Kay (@ElliottKaybooks) June 9, 2020

Powerful stuff. All parents give deep and loving thought to their baby’s name. They never imagine seeing it on a tombstone or a headline about victims of police violence. They were all someone’s baby. https://t.co/cI6cWDZXeI — Barb McQuade (@BarbMcQuade) June 9, 2020

Was not expecting https://t.co/GXRUGeBFAL to unload the chopper like that. — shellz. (@shellhathnofury) June 9, 2020

Moss describes the reactions to the statement as “99.9% love,” and said she and her company’s employees are “so grateful and humbled” by the response.