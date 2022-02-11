Some 'Bachelor' Fans Think Clayton Echard Just Hinted At Producer Manipulation

Many viewers have speculated that the producers of ABC’s “The Bachelor” have major influence on each season’s star and even push them not to send home certain contestants because they make for exciting TV.

Now some of those fans are wondering if current the Bachelor, Clayton Echard, may have confirmed — albeit cryptically — that that’s the case.

Shanae Ankney, a contestant on Echard’s season, has angered viewers for seemingly not being on the show for (let’s say it together, everyone) “the right reasons.”

Ankney has been rude, mean and deceptive, including mocking contestant Elizabeth Corrigan for being neurodivergent, tossing away a trophy won by other women during a competition, and bragging to producers that she had manipulated Echard into sending other contestants home before her. (The most recent episode of the show ended in a cliffhanger, and it’s possible that we’ll see Ankney be eliminated on Monday.)

Echard even publicly apologized to Corrigan for falling for Ankney’s antics.

“I would have sent Shanae home immediately for making fun of you for being neurodivergent, had I known,” he said via social media.

Because Ankney is still on the show, one fan asked Echard if producers had forced him to keep her around. The viewer apparently understood that Echard’s contract would probably limit his ability to respond, so they wrote in an Instagram comment: “Wear blue in your next photo if you were forced to keep Shanae against your will.”

Echard’s next post featured him wearing blue shorts.

The social media user who had suggested that Echard send a secret message with his clothing commented: “YOUR SHORTS ARE BLUE.”

Echard responded: “That is a correct observation!”

Of course, it’s entirely possible that Echard’s post wasn’t meant as a response to the comment about Ankney. Still, it has added fuel to the conversation about how much of the reality show is real, and how much producers may be pulling strings behind the scenes.