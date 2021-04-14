Former 'Bachelor' Colton Underwood Comes Out As Gay In Emotional Interview

Colton Underwood has publicly opened up about his sexuality for the first time, revealing in an emotional interview on Wednesday that he is gay.

The former “Bachelor” star told “Good Morning America” that he was ready to live as his authentic self after a “dark” period in his personal life.

“I’ve ran from myself for a long time,” Underwood told host Robin Roberts. “I’ve hated myself for a long time. And I’m gay. I came to terms with that earlier this year and have been processing it, and the next step in all of this was sort of letting people know.”

JUST IN: Former “Bachelor” star @Colton Underwood speaks his truth and comes out to @robinroberts: “I’m gay. And I came to terms with that earlier this year and have been processing it… I’m the happiest and healthiest I’ve ever been in my life.” https://t.co/PoYJUAPBpA pic.twitter.com/isP7SptUu7 — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 14, 2021

The 29-year-old recalled a time when he “would rather have died than say, ‘I’m gay,’ and that was sort of my wake-up call,” and said he had also considered harming himself.

“There was a moment in L.A. that I woke up and I didn’t think I was going to wake up,” he said. “I didn’t have the intentions of waking up, and I did.”

These days, however, he said he’s “the happiest and healthiest I’ve ever been in my life.”

Underwood was the lead of the 23rd season of “The Bachelor,” which aired in 2019. He gave his final rose to Cassie Randolph, but ultimately decided not to propose to her. The couple ended their relationship last year, and Randolph temporarily got a restraining order﻿ against Underwood after accusing him of stalking her.

Underwood told Roberts he’d “loved everything about” Randolph, but said he “had an internal fight going on” during the relationship.

“I wish that I had been courageous enough to fix myself before I broke anybody else,” he said.

Rodin Eckenroth via Getty Images Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph in 2019.

The Indiana native was also a contestant on Season 14 of “The Bachelorette,” which aired in 2018, and appeared on the fifth season of “Bachelor In Paradise” that same year. Prior to his reality TV fame, he spent three years on NFL practice squads.

If you or someone you know needs help, call 1-800-273-8255 for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. You can also text HOME to 741-741 for free, 24-hour support from the Crisis Text Line. Outside of the U.S., please visit the International Association for Suicide Prevention for a database of resources.