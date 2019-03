NOW PLAYING

'Bachelor' Finale: The Real Winners And Losers

After a "shocking" finale that actually lived up to the hype, the hosts of HuffPost’s “Here To Make Friends” podcast recap some true series firsts — and some career advice for Hannah G. Plus, who needs a big raise before Hannah B.'s season of "The Bachelorette." Find full episodes of "Here To Make Friends" at https://apple.co/2qOVs5g #TheBachelor