'Bachelor In Paradise' Contestant Has Same-Sex Relationship In Show First

“The Bachelor” franchise is about to make history.

“Bachelor in Paradise” posted a preview this week showing contestant Demi Burnett kissing a mystery woman on a bed and declaring her love for her.

That would reportedly constitute the first same-sex relationship presented on the reality TV show ― and Burnett took full advantage of the moment.

We have SO MANY QUESTIONS. Meet us on the beach for #BachelorInParadise in 2 weeks! pic.twitter.com/FB811f1Ckc — Bachelor in Paradise (@BachParadise) July 23, 2019

“Spoiler alert: I’m a queer queen,” Burnett tweeted after the trailer aired.

Spoiler alert: I’m a queer queen 👸🏼💕🌈 #BachelorInParadise — Demi Burnett (@demi_burnett) July 23, 2019

Jaimi King was the first openly bisexual contestant to appear on “Bachelor in Paradise” in 2017, but there were no other LGBTQ contestants or encounters that season, “Entertainment Tonight” noted.

So, give Burnett her place in the pantheon of reality show dating stars.

We should note that Burnett ― who joins other alums from “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette” still seeking love ― is seen later in the trailer smooching with a dude, Derek Peth, in a jacuzzi.

Wait, what?

“Bachelor in Paradise” premieres Aug. 5. on ABC.