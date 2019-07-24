ENTERTAINMENT

'Bachelor In Paradise' Contestant Has Same-Sex Relationship In Show First

Demi Burnett declared herself a "queer queen" after the trailer for the upcoming season dropped.

“The Bachelor” franchise is about to make history.

“Bachelor in Paradise” posted a preview this week showing contestant Demi Burnett kissing a mystery woman on a bed and declaring her love for her.

That would reportedly constitute the first same-sex relationship presented on the reality TV show ― and Burnett took full advantage of the moment.

“Spoiler alert: I’m a queer queen,” Burnett tweeted after the trailer aired.

Jaimi King was the first openly bisexual contestant to appear on “Bachelor in Paradise” in 2017, but there were no other LGBTQ contestants or encounters that season, “Entertainment Tonight” noted.

So, give Burnett her place in the pantheon of reality show dating stars.

We should note that Burnett ― who joins other alums from “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette”  still seeking love ― is seen later in the trailer smooching with a dude, Derek Peth, in a jacuzzi.

Wait, what?

“Bachelor in Paradise” premieres Aug. 5. on ABC.

RELATED...

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

The Bachelor Reality TV Queer Life Same Sex Bachelor In Paradise Tv Series
CONVERSATIONS