Who Will Leave 'Bachelor In Paradise' Engaged?

The hosts of “Here To Make Friends” came here to find love. Claire Fallon and Emma Gray revisit the tearful penultimate (for real this time) episode of “Bachelor In Paradise,” including the best exit burn, the whitest white people and the most overproduced romance.

With the plush, halcyon days of Sayulita summer camp coming to an end, Paradise’s couples have to decide if they’ll still be happy once life is less about hot tubbing and margaritas and more about grocery trips and refilling the Brita.

Those “hard conversations” bring about Blake’s final pity party, but also lead to some heartfelt (if mangled) “I love yous” from Hannah and Dylan. Matt Donald chooses Bri over Sydney, then gets so excited about dating a supermodel he forgets to learn anything else about her. Now his mom’s REALLY going to kill him.

Meanwhile, it’s last call at Wells’ bar, and we’re serving up finale predictions for who will leave the beach engaged … and who will go home heartbroken.